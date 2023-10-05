The NFL’s longest losing streaks ever, updated to include this year’s Chicago Bears

The longest losing streak in NFL history belongs to a Chicago team — but not the one you’re thinking of. From 1942 to 1945, the Chicago Cardinals lost 29 consecutive games over four seasons. The franchise would eventually end its losing streak against the crosstown rival Chicago Bears. The Cardinals beat the Bears, 16-7, on Oct. 14, 1945 to snap the losing streak one game shy of 30 straight losses.

Fast forward 78 years, and there’s another Chicago team putting together its own historic losing streak. While today’s Chicago Bears still have a long way to go before catching the Cardinals, the Bears’ losing streak spanning 2022 and 2023 is becoming one of the longest in the modern day history of the league.

The Bears have lost 14 straight games dating back to last season. Chicago lost 10 straight games to close the 2022 season. The team has opened this year 0-4 after blowing a 21-point lead against the previously winless Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Where does the Bears’ losing streak rank all-time? Here’s the list of the longest NFL losing streaks ever as it stands right now.

The longest NFL losing streaks ever

1. 29 games: Chicago Cardinals, 1942-1945

2. 26 games: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1976-1977

3. 20 games: Jacksonville Jaguars, 2020-2021

4 (tie). 19 games: Detroit Lions, 2007-2009, Oakland Raiders 1961-1962

6. 18 games: Houston Oilers, 1972-1973

7 (tie). 17 games: Dayton Triangles, 1927-1929, Washington Football Team, 1960-1961, Houston Oilers 1982-1983, Cleveland Browns, 2015-2016, 2016-2017

13 (tie). 16 games: Rochester Jeffersons, 1922-1925, Pittsburgh Steelers 1969-1970, Miami Dolphins 2006-2007, Oakland Raiders, 2013-2014

17 (tie). 15 games: Philadelphia Eagles 1936-1937, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1943-1945

19 (tie). 14 games: Chicago Bears 2022-2023, tied with 5 other franchises