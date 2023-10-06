The Chase Claypool trade was a modern NFL catastrophe for the Bears

Chase Claypool was the supposed to be the big, physical wide receiver Justin Fields needed to take the next step in his progression as the quarterback for the Chicago Bears. As Fields was navigating through his second season as a pro in 2022, he was throwing to arguably the worst collection of pass catchers in the league. It made sense for the Bears to make a bold move to give their QB a weapon on the outside. At the trade deadline, with the team sitting at 3-5, Chicago dealt its own second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Steelers for Claypool.

Less than a year later, it’s already safe to call it one of the worst trades in the recent history of the NFL.

The Bears traded away Claypool on Friday after an incredibly uninspiring tenure with the team. Chicago traded Claypool and a 2025 seventh round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2025 sixth round pick, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Claypool had been inactive each of the last two weeks after making critical comments of the coaching staff following Chicago’s Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chicago would lose every game the rest of the season after trading for Claypool in 2022. The team ended up with the No. 1 pick in the draft, which meant the second round pick it traded to the Steelers for Claypool ended up being the top pick of that round. Because the Miami Dolphins had their first rounder stripped for tampering with Tom Brady, the Bears ended up sending the No. 32 overall pick to Pittsburgh for Claypool, which is typically a first rounder. The Steelers selected cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the pick the Bears gave them.

The Bears did something on Thursday they never accomplished with Claypool as an active member of the team: they won a game. Chicago beat the Washington Commanders, 40-20, to begin Week 5, snapping a 14-game losing streak dating back to last year.

With Claypool in the lineup, Chicago went 0-10. He ends his days as a Bear with 18 catches for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Chase Claypool had 18 catches for 191 yards and one TD in 10 games during his time with the Bears. Chicago was 0-10 in those games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

Fields has been electric since the Bears decided to deactivate Claypool. After struggling through the first three games of the season, the now third-year QB has put together two great performances in a row. Fields threw for 617 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception in the last two games against the Denver Broncos and Commanders. In the three games prior, while Claypool was active, Fields threw for 526 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Fortunately for the Bears, they didn’t rely on Claypool to be the lone fix for their underwhelming receiver core. The Bears also acquired D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers in their trade down from the No. 1 overall pick. Moore was more productive in one game against the Commanders on Thursday than Claypool was since joining the team a year ago, finishing with eight catches, 230 yards, and three touchdowns in Chicago’s win. Imagine a trading a player like that.

Justin Fields QBR...



With Chase Claypool on the field: 13.7

With Chase Claypool not on the field: 74.7 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 6, 2023

The Bears will be happy to wash their hands with Claypool, but trading a premium pick for almost zero production goes down as a horrible deal for GM Ryan Poles. Making matters even worse, the rival Green Bay Packers offered their second round pick for Claypool at the deadline, but the Steelers chose to accept the Bears’ offer instead.

Is Chicago’s deal for Claypool the worst trade in modern NFL history? Probably not. The Vikings traded a first rounder and a fourth rounder for Sam Bradford in 2016. The 49ers’ move up the draft for Trey Lance was a big bust. The Colts traded a first rounder for Trent Richardson back in 2014. The bold trades for Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson are looking pretty bad right now, too.

The Claypool era is mercifully over in Chicago. The Bears wish they had that one back.