Jonathan Taylor and Colts agree on a big contract extension

When the Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony Richardson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they had a clear plan in place for his development. Part of that plan revolved around new head coach Shane Steichen, who helped transform Jalen Hurts from an intriguing second-round pick into — for a moment — the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The other part was running back Jonathan Taylor, and what the Colts could do offensively with that pair in the backfield.

While the second part of that plan looked to be derailed due to an ongoing contract dispute between Taylor and the Colts, one which had the star running back demand a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay, that plan is back on the rails now.

And Taylor has a new contract to boot.

The RB and the team agreed to a big contract extension, which was announced on Saturday. The parties agreed to a three-year contract extension, with $26.5 million of the $42 million guaranteed.

This contract comes in the middle of the ongoing discussion about running backs, and running back value. This offseason saw Saquon Barkley hold out and refuse to sign the franchise tag, only to come to terms on a contract extension that perhaps came in well below market, with some tough contract incentives as well.

While the deal may reset the running back contract market, it also impacts the list of free agents at the position for next season:

With Jonathan Taylor agreeing to an extension with the #Colts, running backs scheduled to become free agents in 2024 include Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, Dalvin Cook and J.K. Dobbins. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2023

For the moment, this is a massive boost to both Richardson’s development, and the Colts. The four teams in the AFC South all have matching 2-2 records, as the Jacksonville Jaguars have not run away with the division as many expected, at least not yet.

That means there is a potential for the Colts to make some noise in that division. Having Taylor in the fold increases those odds. Just imagine what some of the run-game concepts Steichen can now dial up with both Richardson and Taylor together in the backfield. Not to mention what Taylor contributes in the passing game, having caught 36 passes last season and 40 the year prior.

Taylor’s return is big for their present, as well as Richardson’s development, which is huge for the Colts’ future.