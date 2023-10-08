Sending the NFL to England was a mistake

The NFL is desperate to get its hooks into Europe long-term and we are hurtling towards expansion in England and Germany. They league really hasn’t thought the risk through, and Sunday morning gave us our strongest evidence.

Okay, I know, the whole superfan thing isn’t new. Hell, in the United States there will be hundreds of fans dressing up in dumb stuff every Sunday, but there’s something extremely unsettling about a stoic jaguar furry starring through his glasses and directly through the lens to infiltrate our minds.

I don’t know what he’s thinking in this moment, nor do I want to know — and yet my mind keeps wandering. Either he’s deep in thought about Trevor Lawrence’s advanced passing metrics in 2023 and wondering if the Jacksonville offense is playing too conservatively, or he’s thinking about sex stuff. Sorry England, I mean “rodgering” stuff.

It takes a level of comfort to turn fans into superfans. We are not prepared for what that means when England gets rolling. We have to turn back before it’s too late.