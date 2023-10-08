Jets troll Broncos, Sean Payton after winning the Hackett Bowl

After a long offseason filled with a war of words between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos — over former Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett, now in New York as the Jets offensive coordinator — the Hackett Bowl finally arrived.

It was the Jets who emerged victorious, going into Denver and coming away with a 31-21 victory.

And after the game, the Jets’ social media team fired off a post that you just know they had saved in the drafts, ready to roll:

when you lose to the "offseason champs" pic.twitter.com/FzNIqGWZks — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

The war of words kicked off this summer when new Denver head coach Sean Payton blasted Hackett and the job he did with the Broncos last year. Payton had harsh words for the 2022 Broncos, and in particular their former coach.

“It’s not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was,” said Payton in July. “Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite.”

Payton went beyond that, blasting how the Broncos approached the offseason in 2022, and drawing a clear comparison to the Jets and how New York handled the offseason this year.

“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed,” Payton said to USA Today. “And that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much [expletive] time trying to win the offseason—the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.

“We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. Hard Knocks, all of it. I can see it coming.”

Well, the Jets’ social media department saw something coming too.