T.J. Watt punched Ravens WR with vicious haymaker to break up pass

T.J. Watt might be the most dominant defensive player in football right now. The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end continued his sensational 2023 campaign on Sunday by notching two sacks and a recovered fumble against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers beat the Ravens, 17-10, to move into first place in the AFC North through the first five weeks of the season. The story of the game was Baltimore wide receivers letting down Lamar Jackson, but Pittsburgh’s defensive play was a big reason for that. Just look at the viral play Watt made in the first half.

Watt delivered a knockout punch to Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers early in the second quarter. This wasn’t called for a penalty, but it sure seems like a dangerous play.

TJ Watt punched tf out of Zay Flowers



pic.twitter.com/jWK6N3Mn6i — Football Is Life (@FootbaIl_Tweets) October 9, 2023

Here’s another angle of Watt’s punch.

The #Ravens have a case of the drops in Pittsburgh, and Zay Flowers is guilty of having a couple already. pic.twitter.com/E5vD3rgQiR — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) October 8, 2023

Related Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook

On the very next play, Watt exploded through the Ravens’ line untouched and buried Flowers in the backfield on an end-around.

Watt now leads the NFL with eight sacks on the season. No other defender has more than six. The Steelers don’t have much of a passing offense this season with Kenny Pickett at quarterback, but with the defense playing like this, they still have a chance to contend for a division crown.