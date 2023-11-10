False start on kneel down was perfect ending to terrible Bears-Panthers game

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers met in a Thursday Night Football matchup that only a mother could love. Chicago and Carolina are arguably the two worst teams in the NFL. They’re also intertwined because the Bears own the Panthers’ 2024 first round draft pick thanks to a deal that landed Carolina the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft so they could select rookie QB Bryce Young.

The Bears beat the Panthers, 16-13, in one of the most boring football games you will see all year. Neither team crossed 300 total yards on the night. Playcalling was hyper-conservative on both sides. Young was out-dueled by Chicago’s undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, and people are already wondering if Carolina’s top pick is a bust. Everything about this game was terrible, right down to the last play.

The Bears couldn’t even do victory formation the right way. As Chicago lined up to take a knee to run out the clock, the team was whistled for a false start. Watch it here:

How badly do the referees want to get a little national attention they actually threw a false start penalty flag on a kneel down to end the game. #ThursdayNightFootball #nfl @ChicagoBears vs @Panthers pic.twitter.com/gPgzEcrQH9 — Brian (@treefortrichard) November 10, 2023

People couldn’t believe they actually witnessed a false start on a kneel down.

The #Bears just had a false start on the kneel down trying to end the game.



So fitting for tonight's game. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 10, 2023

When you False Start on the kneel down, proving we are so pathetic we don't even bother practicing the victory formation. pic.twitter.com/X2MNlHkP3i — Cubs Memes (@Cubbymemes) November 10, 2023

The Bears just got a false start on the kneel down lmao — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) November 10, 2023

this game ending with a false start on victory kneel is cinema — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 10, 2023

The #Bears just flagged for a false start on a kneel down. They are still going to win the game, but I've seen it all now. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) November 10, 2023

I believe I saw something I've never seen before...A false start on a kneel down. Only the Bears. — George Ofman (@georgeofman) November 10, 2023

UPDATE: It was the false start on the kneel down https://t.co/7B6MM0B0Ce — David Flannery (@wordonplays) November 10, 2023

There’s winning ugly, and then there’s the Bears’ win over Carolina. While that game was a complete eyesore, the win is actually significant for Chicago.

If the season ended today, the Bears would have the No. 1 pick in the draft via Carolina. Chicago’s own pick would land at No. 5 overall. This season has been garbage for the Bears, but two top picks give them hope. Now, Chicago just needs to fire head coach Matt Eberflus, and hope they can hire someone better to replace him. The Bears have a terrible history with hiring head coaches, but being better than Eberflus is a low bar to clear.

If the Bears have done one smart thing over the last year, it’s fade the Panthers. Thank goodness the season is halfway over for both of these teams.