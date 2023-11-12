Taylor Swift changed ‘Karma’ lyrics to be about Travis Kelce, kissed him after Argentina show

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been fairly noncommittal when it comes to labeling their budding relationship, but on Saturday night the door was kicked all the way down and made it 100 percent official.

Swift was in Buenos Aires, Argentina for the South America leg of her “Eras” tour and Kelce was in the crowd to witness her change the lyrics of “Karma” to be about him.

Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me - The Eras Tour pic.twitter.com/TbyI4urTIc — Mídias TSBR (@midiaTSBR) November 12, 2023

The second chorus of the song is typically:

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a god

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

The final line became “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” Kelce couldn’t even handle the shout out, beaming ear-to-ear while the crowd erupted knowing Taylor had tweaked the song to be about her new man.

That’s not all though, because when the concert was over she waved goodbye to the crowd, and then sprinted to Kelce who was waiting in the wings.

Oh yeah, this is really real now. There is absolutely no doubting that Taylor and Travis are an item. We’ll have to wait and see if he can find a way to give her a shout-out in game, because the worlds hottest celebrity couple are taking over.