The Cardinals beat the Falcons, and then took the Bijan cam for Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray returned to NFL game action for the first time on Sunday since a significant knee injury ended his 2022 season early. The quarterback was instrumental in helping the Arizona Cardinals to their second win of the season, as Murray completed 19 of 32 passes for 249 yards and an interception, while adding another 33 yards and a touchdown on six rushing attempts, as the Cardinals beat the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 25-23.

But his biggest play of the game came late in the fourth quarter, with Arizona trailing 23-22, and facing a 3rd and 10 in their own territory with less than two minutes remaining. That’s when Murray, under pressure in the pocket, turned what likely would have been a game-ending sack into a huge 13-yard gain that put Arizona in Falcons’ territory.

Now that scramble is getting the overhead-camera angle treatment thanks to the Cardinals’ media staff, and the view is absolutely incredible:

For reference, here is how the play looked from some more traditional angles:

Interestingly enough, the Falcons have been another team leaning into this overhead angle this season, sharing a similar view of an incredible run from rookie running back Bijan Robinson, or this view of Calais Campbell’s 100th career sack.

Now, however, the Falcons are on the other end of such a view.