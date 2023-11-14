Trevon Diggs suggests brother Stefon Diggs should leave Bills after stunning loss

The Buffalo Bills are currently in the bad place. Thanks to a stunning 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, the Bills now sit at .500 on the season, with a 5-5 record. Not only does that put them in second place in the AFC East behind the Miami Dolphins, but if the playoffs were to begin today, Buffalo would be home watching along with the rest of us.

Now Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys cornerback and younger brother of Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, has some thoughts about the situation in Buffalo.

Shortly after the Bills lost on Monday night, Diggs took to social media, posting this about his brother:

Diggs was not done. Because on Tuesday morning as the football world tried to make sense of everything that happened on Monday night — including the most improbable completion in the history of Next Gen Stats and the Bills losing in hysterical fashion — the conversation turned to Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen has been considered among the game’s elite quarterbacks since his breakout 2020 season, where he finished second in MVP voting, but this year has been a far cry since his third-year breakout campaign.

Through ten games, Allen has thrown 11 interceptions, most in the NFL. When you add in his three lost fumbles, Allen also leads the league in turnovers. Unfortunately, life as a quarterback means when things are going well you get the bulk of the credit.

But when things are going poorly, you are going to get the bulk of the blame.

Including from the brother of your favorite target:

The Dallas defensive back does have a point. Stefon Diggs joined the Bills for that 2020 campaign, and his monster season.

All of this tension comes after an offseason where the relationship between Diggs and the Bills seemed under strain. The receiver was absent at the start of mandatory minicamp, leading to Allen and head coach Sean McDermott facing a deluge of questions this spring about the receiver.

Diggs eventually reported to minicamp, and the team moved forward.

But with their season on the brink, things seem to have soured again. At least from one brother’s point of view.