Deshaun Watson to have season-ending shoulder surgery

The Cleveland Browns pulled off one of the more stunning victories in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite trailing 17-3 after the first quarter, the Browns came from behind to beat their AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens by a final score of 33-31, thanks to a Dustin Hopkins field goal on the final play of the game.

However, that victory has come with a steep price.

Staring quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury all season, underwent an MRI on Monday for two different injuries that he reported during the game: One an injury to his left ankle, and the other increased pain in his right shoulder.

The two MRI exams indicated a high ankle sprain in his left ankle, as well as a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder.

Following consultations with two different specialists — Browns’ Head Physician James Voos, MD, and shoulder specialist Neal ElAttrache, MD — it was determined that Watson will undergo immediate surgical repair to avoid additional damage to his shoulder.

Watson was placed on season-ending injured reserve:

Statement from the Browns: pic.twitter.com/LVz8Kyq8gb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2023

According to the statement from the Browns, Watson is expected back for the 2024 season.

During Sunday’s game, it was notable that at the end of the first half, with the Browns facing a Hail Mary situation, backup quarterback P.J. Walker came into the game to attempt the last-second heave towards the end zone.

Now Cleveland’s playoff hopes — which were given a big boost with Sunday’s win over the Ravens — rest in Walker’s hands.