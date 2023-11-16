 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Travis Kelce’s old tweets are the most adorable thing ever

The mystery of squirrels, best food at IHOP, and more.

By James Dator
Travis Kelce has embarassing old tweets like the rest of us. At this point Twitter has been around long enough to have a solid history of our weaker moments — and no, Elon, I refuse to call your site X. Nobody calls it X except crytpo-bros and Tesla owners who are desperate for your attention and money.

Anyway, people are digging into Travis Kelce’s Twitter past now his relationship with Taylor Swift is blossoming, and there’s some really funny stuff from back when he first joined the platform in 2009 when he was a freshman at Cincinnati.

No. 1: The eternal mysticism of the squirrel

No. 2: Hungry boy is hungry

No. 3: He loves animals, however.

No. 4: When you’ve been living in the midwest and think everything is about mayonnaise

No. 5: When you’ve got that BOLD take on Anthony Davis

No. 6: What’s your favorite juice?

No. 7 & 8: Travis really loved how funny Jason was ... multiple times

No. 9: But sometimes hanging out with Jason and momma Kelce might be a little too much.

No. 10: Back in the day Travis was getting frustrated by The Price is Right.

Could Travis Kelce spell with accuracy in college? No. Was he a pretty delightful, unproblematic dude? Yes.

