Travis Kelce’s old tweets are the most adorable thing ever

Travis Kelce has embarassing old tweets like the rest of us. At this point Twitter has been around long enough to have a solid history of our weaker moments — and no, Elon, I refuse to call your site X. Nobody calls it X except crytpo-bros and Tesla owners who are desperate for your attention and money.

Anyway, people are digging into Travis Kelce’s Twitter past now his relationship with Taylor Swift is blossoming, and there’s some really funny stuff from back when he first joined the platform in 2009 when he was a freshman at Cincinnati.

No. 1: The eternal mysticism of the squirrel

I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 14, 2011

No. 2: Hungry boy is hungry

I HOP!!!!!! I love commin here for breakfast! Ummm I think ill have the T-bone steak n Eggs please! Haha with some white toast on the side! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 18, 2010

No. 3: He loves animals, however.

“@LukeTemperelli: @tkelce would you rather fight a bear in the forest or a shark in the ocean?” Once again I do not abuse animals — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) November 5, 2014

No. 4: When you’ve been living in the midwest and think everything is about mayonnaise

Tall glass of #DosAquis and a BBQ becon burger please!!! Happy Cinco De Meyo!!!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) May 5, 2011

No. 5: When you’ve got that BOLD take on Anthony Davis

Smh dude from Kentucky needs to shave that damn #unibrow — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 2, 2011

No. 6: What’s your favorite juice?

i need to get some juice, whats everybodys favorite juice? hahah — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 17, 2009

No. 7 & 8: Travis really loved how funny Jason was ... multiple times

haha man my brother has gotta be one of the funniest guys on this planet, hes grade "A" comedy at all times of the day — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 11, 2009

@jkelce has got to be the funniest person on the planet!! LMAO he's done some funny shit!!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 24, 2010

No. 9: But sometimes hanging out with Jason and momma Kelce might be a little too much.

bout to be out with the fam for a while, could be fun, or could be reallly really boring, i dno what to expect right now.....smh fux it — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) November 28, 2009

No. 10: Back in the day Travis was getting frustrated by The Price is Right.

These people on #ThePriceIsRight are hilarious!!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 1, 2011

Could Travis Kelce spell with accuracy in college? No. Was he a pretty delightful, unproblematic dude? Yes.