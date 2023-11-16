Joe Burrow injury: Bengals QB leaves Ravens game

The Cincinnati Bengals got a dose of bad news in a critical AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, when starting quarterback Joe Burrow exited the game in the first half.

He was officially ruled out after halftime.

After making a throw in the first half, the Bengals star quarterback looked in severe discomfort with his right arm/hand. You can see the play here:

Here's the play where #Bengals QB Joe Burrow was injured -- he's now in the locker room being evaluated.pic.twitter.com/ANIw0v3LvO — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 17, 2023

According to sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, he tried to throw but was unable to grip the football. “You saw the second throw he attempted to make. I saw the first just seconds before that,” said Hartung on the Thursday Night Football broadcast. “He cannot grip the ball. He could not raise his elbow about above a 90-degree angle as he tried to release that ball. He’s obviously in pain.”

You can see video of that here:

No good for Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/gmSUQuDVs1 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 17, 2023

Here is another look at Burrow in obvious pain on the sideline:

Related Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook

The quarterback was then taken to the locker room for further evaluation. The team designated him as “questionable” to return with a wrist injury. Jake Browning entered the game for the Bengals on their next possession.

Astute observers noted that the team posted, and then deleted, a video of Burrow before the game wearing some kind of brace on his right hand. The quarterback was not listed on. Cincinnati’s injury report before the game.

Whether that is related in any way to what happened on the field Thursday night is purely a matter of speculation at this point.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.