A Beatles song for every NFL QB, including a perfect pick for Aaron Rodgers

Today is November 2, 2023.

And The Beatles released a new song, “Now and Then.”

You read that right.

Putting aside the implications of AI-enhanced music for a moment, the event got us thinking: Could we come up with a Beatles song for all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL?

As it turns out, we could. Sure we listed Aaron Rodgers as the current starting quarterback for the New York Jets — although we think you’ll forgive us in a minute when you see the song choice — but sure enough, we came together and came up with a list.

If you’re looking to listen along, we have a Spotify playlist for you here.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson — Baby You’re A Rich Man

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow — Get Back

Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson — Can’t Buy Me Love

Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett — I Wanna Hold Your Hand

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen — I Need You

New England Patriots: Mac Jones — I Should Have Known Better

New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers — Day Tripper

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa — With a Little Help from My Friends

AFC South

Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud — Here Comes the Sun

Indianapolis Colts: Gardner Minshew — Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence — Getting Better

Tennessee Titans: Will Levis — Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson — Misery

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes — I Am The Walrus

Las Vegas Raiders: Aidan O’Connell — What Goes On

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert — Money (That’s What I Want)

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields/Tyson Bagent — Carry That Weight

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff — She’s Leaving Home

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love — Yesterday

Minnesota Vikings: Jaren Hall/Kirk Cousins — Two of Us

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott — Tell Me What You See

New York Giants: Daniel Jones — Loser

Washington Commanders: Sam Howell — Run For Your Life

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts — All You Need is Love Shove

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Taylor Heinicke — Nowhere Man

Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young — Little Child

New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr — Drive My Car(r)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield — Helter Skelter

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray — Help

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford — When I’m Sixty-Four

San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy — Ticket to Ride

Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith — The Long and Winding Road