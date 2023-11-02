A Beatles song for every NFL QB, including a perfect pick for Aaron Rodgers

Today is November 2, 2023.
And The Beatles released a new song, “Now and Then.”
You read that right.
Putting aside the implications of AI-enhanced music for a moment, the event got us thinking: Could we come up with a Beatles song for all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL?
As it turns out, we could. Sure we listed Aaron Rodgers as the current starting quarterback for the New York Jets — although we think you’ll forgive us in a minute when you see the song choice — but sure enough, we came together and came up with a list.
If you’re looking to listen along, we have a Spotify playlist for you here.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson — Baby You’re A Rich Man
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow — Get Back
Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson — Can’t Buy Me Love
Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett — I Wanna Hold Your Hand
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen — I Need You
New England Patriots: Mac Jones — I Should Have Known Better
New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers — Day Tripper
Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa — With a Little Help from My Friends
AFC South
Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud — Here Comes the Sun
Indianapolis Colts: Gardner Minshew — Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)
Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence — Getting Better
Tennessee Titans: Will Levis — Maxwell’s Silver Hammer
AFC West
Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson — Misery
Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes — I Am The Walrus
Las Vegas Raiders: Aidan O’Connell — What Goes On
Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert — Money (That’s What I Want)
NFC North
Chicago Bears: Justin Fields/Tyson Bagent — Carry That Weight
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff — She’s Leaving Home
Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love — Yesterday
Minnesota Vikings: Jaren Hall/Kirk Cousins — Two of Us
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott — Tell Me What You See
New York Giants: Daniel Jones — Loser
Washington Commanders: Sam Howell — Run For Your Life
Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts — All You Need is
Love Shove
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: Taylor Heinicke — Nowhere Man
Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young — Little Child
New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr — Drive My Car(r)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield — Helter Skelter
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray — Help
Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford — When I’m Sixty-Four
San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy — Ticket to Ride
Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith — The Long and Winding Road
