Raiders wish Jimmy G happy birthday one day after benching him

It’s Jimmy Garoppolo’s 32nd birthday and the Raiders were kind enough to give him some time off work.

Join us in wishing Jimmy Garoppolo Happy Birthday!#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/48KY8lowy5 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 2, 2023

There’s something almost magical about putting out the generic “Happy Birthday” tweet one day after announcing you were benching him as starting quarterback to give Aidan O’Connell a shot at leading the team for the remainder of the season.

It’s always nice to get some time off and really enjoy your birthday, but naturally the tweet lead to some pretty hilarious reactions.

Using that birthday PTO — Follow me so we can argue (@Unrealpapa) November 2, 2023

Jokes aside, this is a pretty kind gift. I mean, who really wants to play for the Raiders at this point? Everything is on fire AGAIN after years of approaching okay-ness thanks to Derek Carr, but Carr was made the scapegoat for Josh McDaniels’ ineptitude and now the coach is gone too.

Now the Raiders are a rudderless ship, without a clearly-defined future at quarterback, paying lots of money to people who aren’t working for the team in Jimmy G and McDaniels. It’s ALLLL bad.

Congrats on the birthday though.