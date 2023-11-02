Tyreek Hill had hilarious response when asked if he should be in MVP race

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill finds himself in the middle of the MVP race on the back of a phenomenal start to the 2023 season. He’s the only player in the NFL with over 1,000 receiving yards and is first in the NFL in receiving touchdowns.

However, when he was asked in Germany about his MVP candidacy, Hill responded with another candidate in mind—Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold.

Tyreek Hill, asked if he can win MVP: No, because we have a player on this team that means more to it… and his name is Alec Ingold pic.twitter.com/vUVBdHJSXI — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 2, 2023

Finally, a player in the NFL acknowledging who the most important players on the field are! Ingold is one of the best fullbacks in the NFL, and despite the passing game getting most of the shine, Ingold and the run game have shone through to help the Dolphins offense to the top of the league. According to Pro Football Reference, Ingold has an 80% success rate on all of his catches, and when you combine that with his blocking, he seems like a surefire lock for the MVP award.

When the Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany this Sunday, be on the lookout for Ingold as he tries to lock up the MVP.