Eagles crushed ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ Mariah Carey cover as NFL’s best singers

Move over Mariah Carey.

Ok, not exactly.

The supremely talented singer has become perhaps the voice of Christmas, thanks to song “All I Want for Christmas is You,” Carey’s song was a success when first released back in 1994, but has exploded in recent years, and has in many ways become the unofficial anthem to kickoff the holiday season.

Something the artist herself has leaned into, thanks to social media:

But now there is a new version of the song for this holiday season, thanks to ... the Philadelphia Eagles? Following the success of last year’s “A Philly Special Christmas,” The Philly Specials are back, as Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata are set to release their second Christmas album, “A Philly Special Christmas Special,” which went on presale Friday.

They also released the first song from that album, which covers Carey’s hit.

And ... it’s really good:

Does it surpass Carey’s version? No. But should it be in your holiday rotation? Absolutely.

Also, it is insanely unfair that Mailata is this good at two different things, but that is a discussion for another time.