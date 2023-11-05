Houston Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale kicks a go-ahead field goal

The Houston Texans just got a go-ahead field goal from running back Dare Ogunbowale in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Yes, you read that right.

The seven-year veteran was pressed into action against the Buccaneers, due to an injury suffered by kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn. Houston’s usual kicker was ruled out at halftime with a quad injury, and Ogunbowale was forced to take over kickoff duties in the second half:

Dare Ogunbowale kicks it off to start the second half pic.twitter.com/LroDvaNoYz — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 5, 2023

But with the game tied at 30 early in the fourth quarter, the Texans offense advanced into the red zone, but could not pick up a first down on 3rd and 11. After C.J. Stroud’s pass fell incomplete, head coach DeMeco Ryans sent his field goal unit into the game for what would be a 29-yard field goal attempt.

With Ogunbowale leading them out.

The announcing team thought that Houston might dial up some kind of fake, but instead Ogunbowale stepped to the spot.

And drilled it:

Interestingly enough, Ogunbowale was only active because of an injury to running back Dameon Pierce. With Pierce ruled inactive for the game, Ogunbowale was given a spot on the active roster.

He might have given them a new option at kicker as well.