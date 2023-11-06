Jim Irsay dancing to Meek Mill is the stuff of nightmares

Entering Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts defense was reeling. Indianapolis was coming off three-straight games where they allowed more than 37 points, including last week when the New Orleans Saints hung 38 on them.

However, the Colts enjoyed a perfect “get right” game, facing rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. Kenny Moore followed up a Pick-Six at the end of the first half with a second Pick-Six early in the fourth quarter, and the visiting Colts won 27-13.

Then, well, this happened:

Hold up, wait a minute, ya’ll thought we were finished. - Meek Mill (and also me) pic.twitter.com/itIc8xcNF0 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 6, 2023

Yes, that is Colts owner Jim Irsay ... well I guess we can call that dancing, to “Dreams and Nightmares.”

What a run for Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.” It is a scientific fact that Super Bowl LII ended the moment the Philadelphia Eagles came out to this song, and the New England Patriots entered to “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne. Everything that happened after that — the Philly Special, the strip sack of Tom Brady late in the game, all of it — was a mere formality.

To go from that to Irsay celebrating like he had just won another guitar auction?

Nightmarish.

Although the best part of this is Colts head coach Shane Steichen trying for dear life to get his right hand back.

Much like you’re probably trying to get the past few minutes of your life back.