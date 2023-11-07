Josh Dobbs’ new TikTok hilariously chronicles unlikely first game with Vikings

Josh Dobbs delivered perhaps the most improbable performance on the field last Sunday, stepping into the Minnesota Vikings huddle and leading his new team to an overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Now he has perhaps delivered the most incredible social media moment of the season off the field.

Dobbs, who joined the team following the NFL trade deadline, did not get a snap with the starters in the week leading up to Sunday’s game in Atlanta. When rookie quarterback Jaren Hall went down with a head injury on Minnesota’s opening driver, Dobbs was pressed into action.

But before he could take the field, he needed to learn the team’s cadence.

He was throwing to receivers whose names he did not know. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was translating play calls to him through the helmet radio prior to each snap. Somehow, it worked, as Dobbs threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in Minnesota’s 31-28 win.

After getting a game ball from O’Connell, Dobbs paid tribute to Vikings fans — and injured starting quarterback Kirk Cousins — with this incredible video on TikTok:

To answer a few questions.

Yes, that is “Higher” from Creed.

Yes, Creed is having something of a moment this fall. After all, they helped the Texas Rangers to their first World Series title.

Yes, that is Dobbs’ face superimposed on one of the performers from the band’s legendary Thanksgiving halftime show during the 2001 NFL season.

Yes, it is in part a tribute to Cousins, who is a huge fan of the band and like the Rangers, credited “Higher” for a Vikings’ win earlier this season.

So ... there you go.