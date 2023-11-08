Jason Kelce named one of People Magazine’s Sexist Men Alive for 2023

Travis Kelce might be getting all the tabloid headlines when it comes to his love life, but it’s Jason Kelce who is being featured in People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue looking like the beefcake dad out of a Hallmark movie.

Jason Kelce is featured in this year's PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue.



( : @people) pic.twitter.com/KLoMELKtqQ — theScore (@theScore) November 8, 2023

It’s really nice to see a beef lad get celebrated like this. The photo is also spot-on too. Not only is Kelce wearing his own Underdog-brand shirt, but he physically looks like a dog that’s staring out the window as the mailman walks by, ready to rip him apart in an instant.

Jason is being pretty humble about it all.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder… https://t.co/Kzm0xD2aG9 — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 8, 2023

This is also a great reminder of just how ripped offensive linemen are. So often we think of them as being just husky, but Kelce is jacked with a jaw line anyone would kill for, and beard that leaps off the page.

Congrats to Jason for being one of the sexiest men in the world, and I hope Travis isn’t too jealous.