All 32 NFL teams, ranked by their Super Bowl chances at midseason

We have reached roughly the midpoint of the 2023 NFL regular season.

(Honestly, the 17-game schedule still throws us off somewhat).

Now the trade deadline is behind us, and it is now a full sprint through the holiday season and into the NFL playoffs. Yet one question lingers.

Who is good in the NFL this season?

A few weeks ago it looked like the San Francisco 49ers were that team, then it looked like the Philadelphia Eagles. The Miami Dolphins, and the Kansas City Chiefs, have also looked like the best team in the NFL at different times.

But what about the Baltimore Ravens? Or someone else?

Let’s try to sort it out with SB Nation’s latest installment of power rankings. Hang the banners everyone.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Through nine games, the Baltimore Ravens have the third-best DVOA in league history, behind only New England in 2007, and Washington in 1991, a pair of Super Bowl teams.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

By any means necessary, the Eagles still have the best record in the NFL. Both lines can flip games, and until someone can match them physically, they’ll remain up here.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

They’re still the Chiefs. This team might not be as dominant as in years’ past, and they’re missing Eric Bieniemy — but they are a top team until someone proves otherwise.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ahem, DUUUUUUUUUVVVVAAAAAAAAAAL! The Jaguars have a top ten defense with an offense still trying to figure itself out consistently, which should scare opposing teams.

5. Miami Dolphins

There’s no doubt the Dolphins’ offense is incredible, but recently they’ve struggled against the NFL’s best. Nobody is more dangerous if they can find their footing again.

6. San Francisco 49ers

We will know a lot more about this team come Sunday evening. Having lost three-straight games, the 49ers had a bye week to get ready for this one, and if they go into Jacksonville and beat a very good football team, fantastic. But if Brock Purdy and company struggle against a good Jaguars defense, it might be time to worry.

7. Detroit Lions

The Lions have one of the top offenses in the NFL, with a run game that can physically overwhelm opponents. Questions about their pass rush consistency and the ceiling of Jared Goff will remain, however.

8. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are good. They could be great, but that’s on them to work it out. They can go as far as they want.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Do not look now, but the Bengals are coming, and that game against Baltimore in two weeks will be fascinating.

10. Seattle Seahawks

I think the Seahawks are good? The offense can fly as high as some of the top teams and a defense that can win in the passing game, but the turnovers are going to be killer.

11. Buffalo Bills

The wheels are falling off here. Josh Allen is being forced to play mistake-free hero ball in a way he hasn’t in the past. The Bills still have potential, but the picture is getting murkier.

12. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland has a very good defense, and their passing game looked ... better last Sunday. Whether that was due to playing the Cardinals, or actual improvement, remains to be seen.

13. New Orleans Saints

By virtue of their spot in the NFC South, the Saints are in a good position. But right now they would host Seattle on Wild Card Weekend, and who would you be taking in that game?

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Back-to-back road games against Cleveland and Cincinnati bracket the Thanksgiving holiday. Pittsburgh also closes out the year against Cincinnati, at Seattle, and at Baltimore. The schedule has helped them, but things get much tougher from here.

15. Los Angeles Chargers

This should be a Top 10 team. At this point we should be talking about how the Chargers are one of the best teams in the NFL considering all the pieces they have, but coaching keeps getting in their way. Justin Herbert is still good enough on his own to drag them into the playoffs, but something has to change down the stretch.

16. Atlanta Falcons

The switch to Taylor Heinicke did not lead to a win, so maybe it is time to get Bijan Robinson more involved in the offense, instead of relying on his “impact away from the ball.”

17. Houston Texans

In case you had any doubts, Sunday should have erased them: C.J. Stroud is legit.

18. New York Jets

Robert Saleh faces another tipping point, as the Jets have an extremely good defense, and a sputtering offense, much like last season where they ended up outside looking in come playoff time.

19. Minnesota Vikings

The effort from Josh Dobbs in delivering a win against the Falcons might be the most improbable story of the season, now just imagine what he’ll look like with a full week of practice.

20. Tennessee Titans

Easily one of the most fascinating teams in the NFL. Will Levis has made this team MUCH better. The question is whether the change at quarterback came too late.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers scored 37 points on Sunday against Houston, better than they did in any single game last season. But when your defense gives up 39, it is hard to win games in the NFL.

22. Indianapolis Colts

We honestly don’t have much to say about this team, other than Jim Irsay dancing to “Dreams and Nightmares” is still haunting us.

23. Green Bay Packers

The Packers have three fascinating games coming up, against the Steelers, the Chargers, and the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Win two or three of those, and they might climb back into the playoff race. Lose all three, and it might be time to start watching J.J. McCarthy film.

24. Los Angeles Rams

Well, at least Carson Wentz is coming to help.

25. Denver Broncos

As things stand right now, the Broncos are set to host the Patriots in prime time on Christmas Eve. So, NFL decision makers, if you’re wondering what to get all of us for the holidays this year ...

26. Las Vegas Raiders

If you ever wanted to know what it looked like when a team was relieved over a head coaching change, just watch the videos of the Raiders celebrating Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears.

27. Washington Commanders

Sam Howell ... might be the answer at QB? He has shown legitimate improvement the past few games, and now even Magic is impressed.

We think. His tweets are sometimes hard to decipher.

28. Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray is set to make his first start of the season this weekend in Atlanta, provided the week of practice goes well. That offense certainly could use the help, as it was downright anemic last week against the Browns.

29. New York Giants

Tommy DeVito is going to start at quarterback this weekend for the New York Giants in an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys. So ... yeah.

30. New England Patriots

Mark, our resident Patriots fan, is already in draft mode. “Wake me up in February” he shouts from the film cave.

31. Carolina Panthers

This team sucks. Maybe they can win another couple of games?

32. Chicago Bears

This team really sucks. Maybe they can win another game?