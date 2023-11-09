Putting together a TNF parlay for a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NFL

As Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video kicks off Week 10, the struggling Carolina Panthers (1-7) will travel to the Windy City, hoping to turn their season around against the Chicago Bears (2-7). With both teams desperate for a win, the spread is -3 in favor of the Bears, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s not expected to be the most entertaining TNF game of the year as the second half of the schedule gets underway.

The over/under (point total) is set at 39 points.

The Bears are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Saints.

The Panthers lost to the Colts Sunday 27-13.

Chicago is -185 on the moneyline, while Carolina is +154.

Panthers Offense

The Panthers suffered a disappointing loss to the Colts last week, mainly due to turnovers. Highly touted rookie QB Bryce Young threw three interceptions, leaving the defense exposed. However, Young is expected to bounce back and have a cleaner game this time, learning from his mistakes. Despite their struggles, the Panthers have found a bright spot in RB Chuba Hubbard, who has provided consistent production. Hubbard’s workload has been impressive, although his average yards per carry remains room for improvement. However, outside of Young and Hubbard, the Panthers’ offense lacks explosiveness, making it crucial for Young to protect the ball and make smarter decisions.

Bears Offense

The Bears are optimistic about the return of QB Justin Fields, who has been out for three weeks with a thumb injury. Fields’ presence will be crucial for the team, as DJ Moore’s production has suffered since his absence. Moore is set to face his former team and will be looking for revenge. However, the Bears’ offense as a whole has struggled this season, and even if Fields plays, concerns remain about his ability to effectively grip and throw the football. Nonetheless, the recent addition of edge rusher Montez Sweat should help their defense put the offense in a better position to succeed.

Panthers Defense

Although the Panthers’ defense may not be the primary concern, turnovers have often left them in tough situations. Going up against an inconsistent Bears’ offense, the Panthers’ defense has an opportunity to shine and capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes, especially if Justin Fields is unable to play. They must apply pressure, force turnovers, and complement the offense for a chance at victory.

Bears Defense

The Bears’ defense has been a consistent strength for the team this season. They have displayed excellent defensive performances, but their efforts were in vain when their offense committed five turnovers against the Saints. Adding Montez Sweat to their defense will further reinforce their unit and increase their ability to generate impact plays.

My Bottom Line

Considering the Bears’ struggles on offense and the Panthers’ potential rebound after last week’s loss, I predict a challenging game for the Bears, whether Justin Fields returns or not. If Fields does play, his effectiveness may be limited, inhibiting his ability to get DJ Moore involved consistently. On the other hand, Bryce Young has to learn from his previous mistakes and protect the ball better. With the Panthers’ defense stepping up and the offense hoping to find some rhythm, I anticipate a relatively comfortable victory for the Panthers, with a final score of 24-10.

Now for the fun stuff. Let’s talk parlays!! In the world of sports betting, a parlay refers to combining multiple bets into a single wager. To win a parlay bet, all the individual wagers within the parlay must be successful. This type of bet offers higher potential payouts compared to individual bets if all the selected outcomes are correct. However, if even one of the bets loses, the entire parlay bet is lost. It’s a high-risk, high-reward betting strategy that can add excitement to football games by amplifying the potential winnings.

So let’s check out my suggestion for a good parlay tonight:

+340: Justin Fields Anytime TD Scorer, Over 9.5 Bryce Young Rushing Yards, Over 7.5 Panthers Team Total Points

Justin Fields Anytime TD Score (+130) : If Fields is available for the game, I have concerns about his passing ability throughout the night. If the Bears want to put up points it will have to be with his legs. Expect a huge game from Fields in fantasy with rushing stats alone. He only has one rushing TD on the year so far, but that can change in a hurry with his speed and elusiveness.

: If Fields is available for the game, I have concerns about his passing ability throughout the night. If the Bears want to put up points it will have to be with his legs. Expect a huge game from Fields in fantasy with rushing stats alone. He only has one rushing TD on the year so far, but that can change in a hurry with his speed and elusiveness. Bryce Young Over 10.5 Rushing Yards (-110) : Bryce Young is not Justin Fields when it comes to rushing the ball, but he is more than capable. Last week against the Colts he had 5 rushes for 41 yards. All it takes is one broken play where his receivers can’t get open and Montez Sweat is applying pressure for this leg of the parlay to hit in the first quarter.

: Bryce Young is not Justin Fields when it comes to rushing the ball, but he is more than capable. Last week against the Colts he had 5 rushes for 41 yards. All it takes is one broken play where his receivers can’t get open and Montez Sweat is applying pressure for this leg of the parlay to hit in the first quarter. Panthers Over 7.5 Team Total Points (-800): I really expect a cleaner game where Young protects the ball and is able to put the ball in the endzone a couple of times. The Panthers have scored at least 10 points in every game this season and I don’t think the Bears defense will be the one to keep them from repeating those efforts.

This Parlay is +340. When a parlay is indicated as +340, it means that the potential payout for a winning bet is $340 for every $100 wagered. The plus sign indicates that it is the underdog or less likely outcome in the bet, while the number indicates the profit that would be made on a $100 bet. Therefore, if you were to place a $100 bet on a parlay with +340 odds and it wins, you would receive a total payout of $440 ($340 profit + $100 initial bet).

Betting can be an exciting and entertaining activity, but it is crucial to approach it with responsibility and caution. It is important to set limits for yourself before engaging in any form of gambling. Only bet an amount of money that you can comfortably afford to lose without impacting your well-being or financial stability. Bet responsibly and prioritize your overall well-being.