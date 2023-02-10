Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among those happy for Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets are the cool kids of the NFL.

By kids I mean literally. The Jets went home with both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards this season with Garrett Wilson taking home the former and Sauce Gardner the latter. It is pretty rare for a team to clean up like that.

With all due respect to Gardner and his incredible rookie season it was Wilson who caught the attention of some players who are hoping to be a rookie of the year themselves come next February. I am specifically talking about Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba who just saw fellow Buckeye Garrett Wilson go from catching passes in Columbus to sharing a stage with Kelly Clarkson. Talk about goals.

JSN talked about how proud he is of Wilson and a bunch of other things when he stopped by Blogging The Boys on Friday in the lead up to the Super Bowl. I obviously asked him how he would like to play for his hometown team in the Dallas Cowboys and he seems quite excited about the idea. You can watch our entire interview here.

