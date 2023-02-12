UNC wide receiver Josh Downs is one of the more fun players in the 2023 NFL Draft Class

Every single NFL player is wildly talented. That is obvious.

You don’t make it to the NFL because you are coasting athletically. My sincere props to every single person in the entire league.

But not every player in the league is “cool” and I am here to tell you that North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs is in fact one of the chosen. Did you know that he plays FIFA? Or that despite having a Dad who played for the Atlanta Falcons that he is a New Orleans Saints fan? The humanity.

Over at Blogging The Boys we were able to catch up with Downs in the lead up to Super Bowl LVII and he talked all about his fandom, what it would be like to play for the Dallas Cowboys of course, plus what makes for a “cool” football uniform. You can watch our entire conversation here.

Entering Super Bowl weekend Downs ranks as about the fifth wide receiver in the draft class but a strong performance at the NFL Combine could always change that. Plus, he is obviously going to interview well given how delightful our conversation is. Do the right thing and hope that your favorite NFL team drafts him.

