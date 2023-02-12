Chris Stapleton crushed Super Bowl national anthem by leaning into the blues

Beyond the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the performance of the National Anthem prior to kickoff is one of the biggest stages available to a musical artist.

This year, those honors fell to Chris Stapleton, the country musician who exploded onto the scene with his debut solo album Traveller back in 2015.

And he absolutely crushed it:

.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Stapleton’s version of the Anthem brought Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to tears:

Prior to Stapleton’s stirring rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, Babyface gave an phenomenal performance of his own, with his performance of America the Beautiful:

The success of Traveller saw Stapleton earn three awards at the 2015 Country Music Awards: New Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year. Stapleton earned a pair of Grammy Awards, for Country Album of the Year, and Best Country Solo Performance.

Stapleton’s second studio album, From a Room: Volume 1 was released in 2017 and led to Stapleton’s second CMA for Album of the Year. It was the highest-selling country album during 2017. He released From a Room: Volume 2 near the end of the year. From a Room: Volume 1 secured Stapleton’s second Grammy Award for Country Album of the Year.

His fourth studio album, Starting Over, was released in November of 2020, and led to yet more honors for Stapleton. Starting Over won both the CMA Album of the Year, and the Academy of Country Music Awards Album of the Year, in 2021.

It also earned Stapleton the 2022 Grammy for. Country Album of the Year.

Stapleton is set to embark on a tour starting in April, with the return of his All-American Road Show kicking off next month in Houston. He will be joined on the tour by special guests, including Allen Stone, Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, Nikki Lane and The War and Treaty on select dates.