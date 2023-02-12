Chiefs players’ partners giving birth to Super Bowl babies

We will know in a few hours whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs will remember Super Bowl LVII fondly for beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. The Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs.

However, the day is already unforgettable for two players. Remarkably, the franchise may welcome three babies this Super Bowl Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, Kansas City guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth two twin girls in Chicago. Allegretti and his family FaceTimed with his wife and here family from the Chiefs’ team hotel in the middle of the night, according to NFL Media.

Later Sunday morning, Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of Kansas City wide receiver/returner Mecole Hardman went into labor. Hardman was recently put on the injured reserve and will not play.

So, win or lose, Sunday is a special day for two Kansas City players and their families.

This Super Bowl baby thing may becoming a trend. Last year, Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Van Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, went into labor during the team’s Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium and gave birth to their son, Champ, later that night.