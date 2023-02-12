The best and worst 2023 Super Bowl commercials

Some people are watching the football. Some people are watching the music. Some people are all over the food choices. If you’re watching the 2023 Super Bowl just for the commercials, we’ve got you covered.

Some of them released early, so we’ve populated some of our favorites here, but we will also be adding some of the best commercials throughout the game on Sunday and beyond. Go Eagles, go Chiefs, but most of all, go commercials!

Breaking Bad returns for PopCorners

It’s been nearly 10 years since Jesse Pinkman and Walter White left TV in the series finale of Breaking Bad, but the dynamic duo is back for PopCorners. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston reprise their respective roles in the ad, along with Raymond Cruz as Tuco Salamanca, who really, really enjoys the product from Jesse and Walter.

General Motors and Netflix team up to promote EVs

Have you wanted to see Will Ferrell in Stranger Things, Squid Game, and a bunch of other Netflix shows? Here you go, and he’s talking about how they are highlighting electric vehicles in their shows now in a partnership with General Motors.

M&M’s banks on Maya Rudolph’s popularity

In the wake of their mascot concerns about being “too woke”, M&Ms has turned to Maya Rudolph as their spokesperson. Maya may have taken this too far, putting her face on the candy and changing the name to Ma&Yas.

Cher from Clueless uses Rakuten

Rakuten, the free app and browser extension that finds coupons and earns cash back when you buy clothing and other items brought back the 90s queen of consumerism, Cher from Clueless. Some of your favorite catchphrases join Alicia Silverstone in this nostalgia ad.

Ben Affleck works at Dunkin’

they say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/PctBV6McLR — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2023

I mean, when you have the chance to: Lean into Ben Affleck’s Boston accent, and slip in a cameo from Jennifer Lopez, you just have to do it.

Bradley Cooper and his mom for T-Mobile

This is just adorable. You have to be extremely cynical not to smile while watching Cooper’s mom try her best to remember her lines, while her famous son does his best to coach her along.

Serena Williams and Brian Cox team up to Caddyshack Michelob Ultra

The nostalgia is real. This was Serena’s second Super Bowl ad of the year, with the other being for Remy Martin where she recited Al Pacino’s speech from Any Given Sunday.

We’ll update this post with Super Bowl commercials throughout the evening.