Someone cut a cable line and tried to stop Eagles fans watching the Super Bowl

Losing TV and internet on the day of the Super Bowl is a disaster for anyone, but if you’re an Eagles fan who lost service in Philadelphia it’s an absolute nightmare. That became a reality on Sunday when several thousand households lost their Comcast service, and it appears this might have been sabotage.

Repairs are underway in Philadelphia’s iconic Fishtown neighborhood, with Comcast saying they’re “working furiously” to repair lines in the hopes they can restore TV and internet in time for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff. At this time little is known about the outage beyond Comcast calling it a deliberate act, which would indicate it’s their belief the lines being cut was an act of vandalism or sabotage.

”There was some damage done to our network” that was “out of our control,” an official said.

The matter has been referred to Philadelphia police, who will presumably investigate the incident further after the Super Bowl. Regardless of how you feel about the game it’s ludicrous that anyone would have their chance to watch their home team ruined by a jerk trying to ruin the evening for others.

The Eagles re 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.