Jalen Hurts’ QB sneak was unstoppable in Super Bowl for Eagles

It’s no secret that the Philadelphia Eagles run game is the most dynamic, varied and best in the NFL, with a stable of capable RBs, the best offensive line in football and a mobile QB in Jalen Hurts.

Where they excel the most is in the QB sneak department. According to the Super Bowl broadcast, the Eagles have converted on 33 of their 37 QB sneaks this year, by far the most efficient in the league. The Eagles have done it extremely well in the Super Bowl, not only converting on first downs, but owning the time of possession as well, holding onto the ball for almost 40 minutes compared to Kansas City’s 19 minutes.

Philly is also one of the best teams in the league in the redzone, and the sneak is a large reason why. Jason Kelce is a smaller center at 6’0, 280 pounds so he can get under defenders, and Jalen Hurts is a literal demigod. Look at how much he squats and be amazed.

The Eagles have mastered the QB sneak, and have controlled the lengthier parts of the game using it.