The refs marred Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl with soft holding call to decide game

A holding penalty at the end of Super Bowl LVII will be talked about for years

By Mark Schofield
/ new

A game-altering penalty.

That is how Greg Olsen of Fox Sports described what happened with under two minutes to go in Super Bowl LVII. With the Kansas City Chiefs facing a 3rd and 8 at the Philadelphia Eagles’ 15-yard line, and the game tied at 35, Patrick Mahomes dropped to throw. He looked to connect with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The pass fell incomplete, and it looked as if the Eagles had held the Chiefs, and the field goal team would come onto the field.

But that is when the flag fell for defensive holding.

Here is the call. Again, you be the judge:

Here’s one take on it:

Given the fresh set of downs, the Chiefs were able to run down the clock, setting the stage for Harrison Butker to put the Chiefs ahead with a short field goal with just eight seconds remaining.

A desperation final play for the Eagles fell well short, and the Chiefs were indeed victorious.

It is worth noting that on Wednesday, during his yearly “State of the NFL” press conference, Commissioner Roger Goodell made the case that officiating in the NFL was the best it had ever been. A statement that many met with a raised eyebrow, or more.

Update: Here’s what Bradberry said after the game about the penalty.

Fans — and players — around the world questioned the call:

An all-time classic Super Bowl, but in all likelihood, the holding call at the end will be the main topic of conversation in the days, and weeks, to follow.

Almost like last year, as noted by D.J. Reader:

