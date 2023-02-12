The refs marred Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl with soft holding call to decide game

A game-altering penalty.

That is how Greg Olsen of Fox Sports described what happened with under two minutes to go in Super Bowl LVII. With the Kansas City Chiefs facing a 3rd and 8 at the Philadelphia Eagles’ 15-yard line, and the game tied at 35, Patrick Mahomes dropped to throw. He looked to connect with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The pass fell incomplete, and it looked as if the Eagles had held the Chiefs, and the field goal team would come onto the field.

But that is when the flag fell for defensive holding.

Here is the call. Again, you be the judge:

HUGE HOLDING CALL pic.twitter.com/rvWkQmG5yV — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliTSP) February 13, 2023

Here’s one take on it:

Obviously very little restriction on this, and the uncalled DPI in the 1Q was a little more restrictive. Arm does come around, and we agree w/Mike Pereira that we don't have the angle the official had for a potential jersey tug. Given what I see, this would be one to pass on pic.twitter.com/VPvCXMrSz7 — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) February 13, 2023

Given the fresh set of downs, the Chiefs were able to run down the clock, setting the stage for Harrison Butker to put the Chiefs ahead with a short field goal with just eight seconds remaining.

A desperation final play for the Eagles fell well short, and the Chiefs were indeed victorious.

It is worth noting that on Wednesday, during his yearly “State of the NFL” press conference, Commissioner Roger Goodell made the case that officiating in the NFL was the best it had ever been. A statement that many met with a raised eyebrow, or more.

Update: Here’s what Bradberry said after the game about the penalty.

James Bradberry: I pulled on his jersey. They called it. I was hoping they would let it ride. pic.twitter.com/JwCi4laT56 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 13, 2023

For those who didn't like the call on James Bradberry, here's the word from the man himself:



“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."#Eagles #Chiefs — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 13, 2023

Fans — and players — around the world questioned the call:

Softest holding call I’ve seen in some time. Might cost a team a Super Bowl. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 13, 2023

That’s an absolutely disgraceful holding call at this spot in the Super Bowl. Embarrassing to call it. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) February 13, 2023

Two super bowls in a row with red zone 3rd down holding penalties late in the game — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) February 13, 2023

Football fans watching this all-time classic end on a holding call. pic.twitter.com/yYdOHQIPmA — theScore (@theScore) February 13, 2023

An extremely weak and soft holding call has now decided two straight all-time great Super Bowls. That’s a damn shame! pic.twitter.com/Pn7z638rKh — Sam Block (@theblockspot) February 13, 2023

An all-time classic Super Bowl, but in all likelihood, the holding call at the end will be the main topic of conversation in the days, and weeks, to follow.

Almost like last year, as noted by D.J. Reader: