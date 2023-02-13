Chiefs Super Bowl parade 2023: Time, date, route and more

The Chiefs are Super Bowl winners once more, and parade plans are underway. Kansas City will be painting the town red, with a record crowd expected to celebrate the team. Scholl has already been cancelled and we have the all the details.

In 2020 over 800,000 people gathered in Kansas City, with some estimates reaching one million. It seems impossible to hit those figures again, but early estimates as an equal, potentially larger crowd in 2023, largely due to warmer temperatures expected in the city.

When is the Chiefs’ victory parade?

As it stands the parade is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15th at noon — weather permitting. That second part is important, because it’s set to be a dicey week of weather in Kansas City, with Wednesday shaping up to be the only free day nestled between rain on Tuesday and snow on Thursday.

Should the rain carry into Wednesday there is a chance it could be moved to Friday, however city officials are moving forward with plans for the mid-week parade.

What is the parade route?

The Chiefs’ parade is a simple two mile route, beginning at River Market and traveling down to Union Station. The bulk of the route will take place on Grand Blvd, before marking a right hand turn on Pershing Rd at the end, where the rally stage will be assembled.

What time does the parade begin?

The Chiefs’ victory parade will begin at noon, local time — with a planned start time of 1:45 p.m. for the rally at Union Station.

How to watch

There are no official broadcast plans at this time, though in past years ESPN has carried the parade through local affiliates. Streaming is expected to be handled by local Kansas City news, so look for more details on the morning of the parade itself.