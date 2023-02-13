 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Eagles fans still went full Philly after losing the Super Bowl

These Super Bowl photos of sad Eagles fans are something else.

By James Dator
We all know what happens when Philadelphia wins a championship: Anarchy. When the Eagles won in 2018 we had fans climbing greased light poles, stage diving off hotel awnings, and a fan eating the feces of a police horse. So, what happens when they lose?

Apparently, mostly the same stuff — just a little sadder. Photographers were still on the streets of the city to capture fans pouring out of bars following the loss to Kansas City, and my goodness did they capture incredible stuff.

We had sad Eagles fans crying while climbing lamp posts

Eagles fans in Philadelphia take to the streets after loss to Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl... Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A rage-filled Elmo who was unquestionably screaming inside the mask

Eagles fans in Philadelphia take to the streets after loss to Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl... Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A somber drum line, complete with a sad Eagle

Eagles fans in Philadelphia take to the streets after loss to Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl... Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

This guy, presumably explaining what went wrong with the Eagles’ pass defense

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Watch Super Bowl LVII Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images

Sometimes you’ve just got to be alone with your thoughts

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Watch Super Bowl LVII Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images

I just want to hug this guy because he looks like a great hugger

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Watch Super Bowl LVII Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images

I think when a bunch of Eagles fans climb a pole together it’s referred to as a “nest”

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Watch Super Bowl LVII Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Just a dude jumping off a bus shelter in a Michael Vick jersey, because why not?

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Watch Super Bowl LVII Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In the end though, like Rihanna says, it’s nice to find love in a hopeless place

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Watch Super Bowl LVII Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

