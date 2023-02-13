Eagles fans still went full Philly after losing the Super Bowl

We all know what happens when Philadelphia wins a championship: Anarchy. When the Eagles won in 2018 we had fans climbing greased light poles, stage diving off hotel awnings, and a fan eating the feces of a police horse. So, what happens when they lose?

Apparently, mostly the same stuff — just a little sadder. Photographers were still on the streets of the city to capture fans pouring out of bars following the loss to Kansas City, and my goodness did they capture incredible stuff.

We had sad Eagles fans crying while climbing lamp posts

A rage-filled Elmo who was unquestionably screaming inside the mask

A somber drum line, complete with a sad Eagle

This guy, presumably explaining what went wrong with the Eagles’ pass defense

Sometimes you’ve just got to be alone with your thoughts

I just want to hug this guy because he looks like a great hugger

I think when a bunch of Eagles fans climb a pole together it’s referred to as a “nest”

Just a dude jumping off a bus shelter in a Michael Vick jersey, because why not?

In the end though, like Rihanna says, it’s nice to find love in a hopeless place