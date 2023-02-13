Chiefs-Eagles was a Super Bowl rooted in QB development

Despite the ending of the Super Bowl last night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles played a phenomenal game, led by their signal callers. If you want any example of that, look at this and be amazed.

Both offenses were playing at the absolute highest level, and their QBs were a large reason why.

Let’s start with the guy who was on the losing team, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Hurts came into the season (and into this game) with questions surrounding his ability to throw the ball consistently to the deep outside areas and over the middle of the field. He emphatically answered those questions last night, almost willing his team to victory. Hurts threw for 304 yards and added on 70 on the ground, and consistently had answers for everything the Chiefs threw at him.

One of the most impressive passes of the night was on 3rd and 14. Tight End Dallas Goedert runs a deep out route basically just at the first down marker. The Chiefs are running Cover 2, meaning that CB L’Jarius Sneed is squatting under this route. This probably should be a no-throw.

Look at this pass from Hurts. This is a throw your controller type of pass.

In addition to passing from the pocket, Hurts was also dialed in under pressure. One of the big questions this season for the Eagles offense was if Hurts could produce under pressure or when blitzed, and on Sunday he had all the tools in the toolbox. The Chiefs send a pressure that gets DE Frank Clark unblocked, but Hurts makes him miss and then finds WR Zach Pascal for a first down.

Hurts saved his best for the last game of the season, and despite ending up on the losing side, looked phenomenal. His development throughout this season has been really cool to see, going from a guy who had major question marks as a passer to almost leading his team to victory with his arm. He could be in line for a major extension in the offseason.

Alright, let’s talk about the Super Bowl MVP.

Patrick Mahomes’ development from being a feast or famine deep ball passer to one of the most efficient passers in the short to intermediate areas of the field on top of still doing the magic Mahomes stuff has turned him into one of the best QBs the NFL will ever see. His spatial awareness and the ability to mitigate pressure and make high level throws is something we may not see at this level, this quickly.

Just watch both angles of this play here. Mahomes looks to his right towards Kelce and MVS, and doesn’t like what he sees. Then he flips back around and finds the backside dig to WR Juju Smith-Schuster. An incredible play that shows the process that Mahomes went through in this play.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were so efficient passing the ball, where he’s hitting passes as soon as he gets to the top of his drop. Mahomes hurt his ankle early in the game, but in the third quarter he was on another level. On this play, Mahomes once again looks one way, gets out the pocket and makes this happen, like it’s nothing.

His raw passing numbers might not say it, but Mahomes had a great game, and made plays when his team needed him the most. Both QBs made those plays, things that probably weren’t thought of when they were drafted, but with development they’ve turned into the guys they are today.