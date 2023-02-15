The best moments from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade

Hundreds of thousands of fans lined the streets of Kansas City on Wednesday to welcome home the Chiefs and celebrate their amazing win in Super Bowl LVII.

Early estimates placed the crowd at 800,000 - 1 million. Early hopes for warm weather were quickly dashed by a cold front, but the cool and cloudy day wasn’t enough to keep fans away. Prime spots to see the Chiefs went quickly, with fans claiming their places along the parade route before the sun came up. The party on the streets began long before the team arrived.

As the team rolled through fans did anything to get a chance to see them — including standing on porta potties.

Massive clouds of confetti proved to make life difficult for local news.

Confetti is flying on the parade route #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/DpgWPU3xEr — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023

Chiefs’ OL Creed Humphrey showed off his attire for the parade, and well — it says it all really.

Put it on a t shirt baby!!!! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Hg9a7p0XQA — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) February 15, 2023

Pat Mahomes rolled though and the MVP was LIT... in many ways.

Mama Kelce was in the house with her son!

Normally I support any mascot, but I cannot abide by this pickle. I hate this pickle.

The things you see man. pic.twitter.com/JBVMqAFf4V — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 15, 2023

Mahomes noticed the sky cam and said hi.

Andy Reid!

The man, they myth, the legend...



BIG RED ️



: @Chiefs Super Bowl parade LIVE on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/OqUYGRkqUr — NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2023

Isiah Pacheco danced his way to the fan rally.

Literally dancin' in the streets today in Kansas City! Get down wit' your bad self, @isiah_pachecoRB! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/DhsjSciJcL — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023

The crowds at Union Station for the rally were absolutely wild.

Tech N9ne representing!

Then Andy Reid got on the mic

Followed by the MVP himself

Did you miss @PatrickMahomes? "This is just the beginning. We ain't done yet," #ChiefsKingdom! pic.twitter.com/pOwNcKmrDw — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023

And of course Travis Kelce had to talk.

All-in-all it was a day nobody in Kansas City will forget. They might not need to wait long before there’s another parade either, because the Chiefs are going to be a problem in the NFL for a long time.