The best moments from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade

The biggest party in sports hit Kansas City.

By James Dator
Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of fans lined the streets of Kansas City on Wednesday to welcome home the Chiefs and celebrate their amazing win in Super Bowl LVII.

Early estimates placed the crowd at 800,000 - 1 million. Early hopes for warm weather were quickly dashed by a cold front, but the cool and cloudy day wasn’t enough to keep fans away. Prime spots to see the Chiefs went quickly, with fans claiming their places along the parade route before the sun came up. The party on the streets began long before the team arrived.

As the team rolled through fans did anything to get a chance to see them — including standing on porta potties.

Massive clouds of confetti proved to make life difficult for local news.

Chiefs’ OL Creed Humphrey showed off his attire for the parade, and well — it says it all really.

Pat Mahomes rolled though and the MVP was LIT... in many ways.

Mama Kelce was in the house with her son!

Normally I support any mascot, but I cannot abide by this pickle. I hate this pickle.

Mahomes noticed the sky cam and said hi.

Andy Reid!

Isiah Pacheco danced his way to the fan rally.

The crowds at Union Station for the rally were absolutely wild.

Tech N9ne representing!

Then Andy Reid got on the mic

Followed by the MVP himself

And of course Travis Kelce had to talk.

All-in-all it was a day nobody in Kansas City will forget. They might not need to wait long before there’s another parade either, because the Chiefs are going to be a problem in the NFL for a long time.

