Pro Bowl Games: Every NFL player and what they’re doing

Who is doing what at The Pro Bowl Games?

By Mark Schofield
National Football League Bets On Las Vegas Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

The lineups for the first-ever Pro Bowl Games are set. Coaches Eli and Peyton Manning announced their squads, and assignments, on the NFL Network Wednesday evening.

Here are the lineups for the events, as well as the flag football games, that will take place Thursday and Sunday.

The Pro Bowl Games - Thursday events

The first night of competition takes place on Thursday night, with the following events:

  • Pro Bowl Dodgeball
  • Lightning Round
  • Longest Drive
  • Precision Passing
  • Best Catch - First Round

Pro Bowl Dodgeball

This is a three-round event, consisting of four teams with five players each. In the first round, the AFC Offense will face off with the AFC Defense, to determine the AFC representatives. The second round will see the NFC Offense take on the NFC Defense to determine the NFC representatives.

In the final round, the AFC representatives will square off with the NFC representatives to determine the winner.

According to NFL.com, three points will be awarded to the winning conference.

Here are the participants:

AFC Offense

Nick Chubb, Browns
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals
Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Mark Andrews, Ravens
Dawson Knox, Bills

AFC Defense

Myles Garrett, Browns
Maxx Crosby, Raiders
Sauce Garder, Jets
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
Roquan Smith, Ravens
Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

NFC Offense

Dalvin Cook, Vikings
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
Saquon Barkley, Giants
George Kittle, 49ers
Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

NFC Defense

Demario Davis, Saints
Jaire Alexander, Packers
Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
Micah Parsons, Cowboys
Jalen Ramsey, Rams
Tariq Woolen, Seahawks

Honestly, that NFC Defense squad looks stacked.

Lightning Round

The next event is the lightning round, which sounds like something right out of Nickelodeon. Each conference will designate 16 players to participate in this three-round, elimination challenge, and the remaining player will secure three points for their conference.

In the first round, “Splash Catch,” two-player teams from each conference compete by playing catch with water balloons from increasing distances. Each tandem that completes all their tosses advances to the second round.

The second round is “High Stakes.” In this stage, the players who advanced will try and field punts from a JUGS machine.

The final round is “Thrill of the Spill.” In this event, the remaining players will try and hit targets aimed above the head of a coach from the opposing conference. The first team to hit the target — and dump a bucket of water on an opposing coach — wins the event, and three points for their conference.

Here are the two-person teams.

AFC

Quinnen Williams, Jets
Mitch Morse, Bills

Joel Bitonio, Browns
Pat Surtain II, Broncos

Laremy Tunsil, Texans
Ben Jones, Titans

Jamal Agnew, Jaguars
Justin Hardee, Jets

Bradley Chubb, Dolphins
Rodger Saffold, Bills

Matt Milano, Bills
Jeffrey Simmons, Titans

Wyatt Teller, Browns
Derrick Henry, Titans

Dion Dawkins, Bills
Patrick Ricard, Ravens

Cam Heyward, Steelers
Trey Hendrickson, Bengals

Terron Armstead, Dolphins
Xavien Howard, Dolphins

NFC

Frank Ragnow, Lions
Budda Baker, Cardinals

Chris Lindstrom, Falcons
Brian Burns, Panthers

KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys
Jeremy Reaves, Commanders

Penei Sewell, Lions
Cam Jordan, Saints

Terry McLaurin, Commanders
Fred Warner, 49ers

Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys

Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
Quandre Diggs, Seahawks

Dexter Lawrence, Giants
Zack Martin, Cowboys

Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys
Danielle Hunter, Vikings

Trent Williams, 49ers
Elgton Jenkins, Packers

Longest Drive

From Topgolf to the Pro Bowl. In this event, four players from each conference form a team. Each participant gets three golf swings, working off a tee. The player with the longest drive, that stays in-bounds wins three points for their conference. According to NFL.com, this event is pre-recorded and will air on Thursday night.

Here are the participants from each conference:

AFC

Justin Tucker, Ravens
Jordan Poyer, Bills
C.J. Mosley, Jets
Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
Matt Judon, Patriots

NFC

Jonathan Allen, Commanders
Tress Way, Commanders
Daron Payne, Commanders
T.J. Hockenson, Vikings
Za’Darius Smith, Vikings

In case you are wondering, there is a Topgolf 14.3 miles away from FedEx Field, at National Harbor in Maryland.

Precision Passing

In this competition, the participants will engage in a one-minute accuracy challenge, trying to hit moving targets with their throws. At the end of each one-minute period, each passer will then attempt a longest-throw challenge to earn extra points.

Here are your quarterbacks for Precision Passing:

AFC

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
Tyler Huntley, Ravens
Derek Carr, Raiders

NFC

Kirk Cousins, Vikings
Geno Smith, Seahawks
Jared Goff, Lions

Advantage NFC?

Best Catch - First Round

In the Best Catch competition, two players from each conference will participate in an event designed to showcase their creativity. In the first round, the players will execute their “best catches” at “iconic venues around Las Vegas.”

A fan vote will determine which player advance to the final on Sunday. According to NFL.com, this event is pre-recorded and will air on Thursday night.

AFC

Pat Surtain II, Broncos
Stefon Diggs, Bills

NFC

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Something tells us the NFC might have the edge here.

The Pro Bowl Games - Sunday events

The Pro Bowl Games conclude on Sunday with four more skills challenges, as well as three different 7-on-7 flag football games. At the end, the winning conference will be determined.

  • Best Catch - Finale
  • Gridiron Gauntlet
  • Move the Chains
  • Kick Tac Toe
  • 7-on-7 Flag Games

Best Catch - Finale

The two remaining players in Best Catch will compete in front of a panel of celebrity judges to determine a winner. The winner secures three points for their conference.

As noted above, here are the four players vying for a spot in the Best Catch - Finale:

AFC

Pat Surtain II, Broncos
Stefon Diggs, Bills

NFC

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Gridiron Gauntlet

Players from each conference will participate in this relay-style event aimed to showcase “strength, speed, and agility.” It is a four-stage event, each covering 40 yards in length. Each segment “includes a series of breakaway walls, a section of climbing over walls and under tables, a tire run and a blocking sled carrying a Legend coach across the finish line.”

The winning team secures three points for their conference.

Here are the participants:

AFC

Joel Bitonio, Browns
Myles Garrett, Browns
Nick Chubb, Browns
Cam Heyward, Steelers
Dion Dawkins, Bills

NFC

Penei Sewell, Lions
Brian Burns, Panthers
Saquon Barkley, Giants
Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
Cam Jordan, Saints

The team chemistry from the three Cleveland players might give the AFC the edge here.

Move the Chains

Four teams of five players — two teams from each conference — compete in this event, a side-by-side “weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed and ingenuity.” Players have to pull a heavily-weighted wall ten yards as quickly as possible, using first-down chains.

The team that wins the best-of-three playoff secures three points for their conference.

Here are the teams from each conference:

AFC

Team 1

Quinnen Williams, Jets
Trey Hendrickson, Bengals
Laremy Tunsil, Texans
Terron Armstead, Dolphins
Jeffrey Simmons, Titans

Team 2

Maxx Crosby, Raiders
Rodger Saffold, Bills
Ben Jones, Titans
Mitch Morse, Bills
Wyatt Teller, Browns

NFC

Team 1

Jonathan Allen, Commanders
Frank Ragnow, Lions
Chris Lindstrom, Falcons
Trent Williams, 49ers
Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys

Team 2

Dexter Lawrence, Giants
Daron Payne, Commanders
Zack Martin, Cowboys
Elgton Jenkins, Packers
Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys

Honestly, all four of these teams look stacked. NFC Team 1 might have a slight edge with Trent Williams in the mix.

Kick Tac Toe

Let’s get the specialists involved!

In this event, each team’s kicker, punter, and long snapper participate in a large-scale tic-tac-toe competition. The first team to either create a connecting line of three squares, or hit five squares total, wins. According to NFL.com, this event is pre-recorded and will air on Thursday night.

AFC

Justin Tucker, Ravens
AJ Cole, Raiders
Morgan Cox, Titans

NFC

Jason Myers, Seahawks
Tress Way, Commanders
Andrew DePaola, Vikings

Hard to bet against Justin Tucker.

Flag Football Games

Three flag football games will be played, all using a 7-on-7 format. The first two will be factored into the scoring, along with the results of the various skills events, to set the stage for the finale of the weekend, the final flag football game. In these games, the center will snap and kneel.

The winner of the flag football game — incorporating the scoring from the previous events that we will outline in a minute — will be named the champion of The Pro Bowl Games.

Here are the players taking part in the flag football games:

AFC

QB Derek Carr, Raiders
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
QB Tyler Huntley, Ravens
RB Nick Chubb, Browns
RB Josh Jacobs, Raiders
RB Derrick Henry, Titans
WR Davante Adams, Raiders
WR Stefon Diggs, Bills
WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
WR Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals
TE Mark Andrews, Ravens
TE Dawson Knox, Bills
FB Patrick Ricard, Ravens
OLB Matt Judon, Patriots
OLB Matt Milano, Bills
OLB Bradley Chubb, Dolphins
ILB C.J. Mosley, Jets
ILB Roquan Smith, Ravens
CB Pat Surtain II, Broncos
CB Sauce Gardner, Jets
CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins
CB Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
SS Derwin James, Chargers
SS Jordan Poyer, Bills
RET SPEC Jamal Agnew, Jaguars
SP TEAM Justin Hardee, Jets
C Ben Jones, Titans
C Mitch Morse, Bills

NFC

QB Kirk Cousins, Vikings
QB Geno Smith, Seahawks
QB Jared Goff, Lions
RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings
RB Saquon Barkley, Giants
RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
WR Terry McLaurin, Commanders
WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings
WR CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
TE T.J. Hockenson, Vikings
TE George Kittle, 49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
OLB Micah Parsons, Cowboys
OLB Danielle Hunter, Vikings
OLB Za’Darius Smith, Vikings
ILB Demario Davis, Saints
ILB Fred Warner, 49ers
CB Jaire Alexander, Packers
CB Jalen Ramsey, Rams
CB Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
CB Tariq Woolen, Seahawks
FS Quandre Diggs, Seahawks
SS Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
SS Budda Baker, Cardinals
RET SPEC KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys
SP TEAM Jeremy Reaves, Commanders
C Frank Ragnow, Lions
C Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys

Hard to say either team has the advantage here, although I am looking forward to seeing players try and grab a flag off Tyreek Hill in the open field.

