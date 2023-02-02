Watch Derek Carr joke about his pending Raiders departure at Pro Bowl Games

The NFL’s newest attempt at drawing interest to the Pro Bowl has been dubbed the Pro Bowl Games. The new games kicked off in Las Vegas with quarterbacks throwing at targets, some of which were moving including one hanging from a moving drone.

The NFC team was represented by quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith and Jared Goff while the AFC squad had Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Huntley and Derek Carr. Going last for the AFC, Carr became the star of the show with 31 points to lead his team to victory.

Carr is an interesting story at the Pro Bowl. Participating in the games at the facilities he has called home as a part of the Las Vegas Raiders, Carr is expected to be on another team next season. If the quarterback gets hurt during this week’s events, the Raiders would be on the hook to guarantee Carr’s contract.

Following his impressive performance, Carr joked that he’s never thrown the ball that well in Las Vegas:

Derek Carr got jokes



ESPN pic.twitter.com/BqSFkyUha4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2023

Interviewer Ryan Clark asked him if he had ever been that hot before.

“Not that hot,” said Carr before deadpanning. “It’s probably why I’m going somewhere else.”

The Pro Bowl Games run through Sunday with a variety of interesting contests to draw fans' attention and end with a flag football game.