Every workout at the NFL Combine, explained

We’re only a few weeks removed from the Super Bowl, but football is heating right back up. The NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis on February 28th, and it’s the first chance a lot of NFL-only fans will have to set their sights on the incoming 2023 draft class.

There’s a lot of talk about what ends up being the most important element of the combine itself. Some swear that hitting the measurables on weigh-ins is the only part that matters. Others teams have tended to value their behind-the-scenes interviews with prospects over anything else. There’s also a school of thought that position workouts, and how well players take direct instruction is the biggest factor. Yet, all the attention remains on the traditional combine workouts themselves, and the speed/ strength numbers that come from it.

If you’re a little confused about why these workouts are important, you’re not alone. So let’s break down everything happening in Indy, and what you should be looking at to cut through the noise of the combine.

40-yard dash

What is it?

Players run 40 yards in a straight line as fast as possible with the start being controlled by the runner, rather than reacting to a starting gun. Meaning it’s a true measure of baseline speed.

What does it mean?

Nothing is more overrated and overblown than the 40. Sure, there’s something fun about seeing how quick athletes can run — but it’s absolutely not a skill that translates to a football field in pads. Instead of worrying too much about the overall 40 time, scouts will pay a lot more attention to the 10 yard split. This is a translatable skill, especially for speed positions. Wide receivers in particular needs to prove they have acceleration to reach top speed quickly, because it can define how they can edge out defensive backs.

So when it’s said and done, a nice 40 time is good — but watch those splits, because these are the players who can become elite.

20-yard shuttle

What is it?

Sometimes also referred to as the 5-10-5 drill, three cones are places five yards apart. Players begin the drill at the middle cone, pushing off their dominant left and running five yards, touching the near cone, they then run 10 yards to touch the far cone, before changing direction again and coming back to touch the middle cone to end the drill.

What does it mean?

This is increasingly becoming one of the most important drills, and one that largely gets ignored by fans. The ability to change direction swiftly, and be back to full speed is both a test of lateral agility, but also acceleration. Naturally this is important for wide receivers who project into the slot or running backs, however it’s also critically important for defensive backs to stick with a man — as well as linebackers and pass rushers who are required to make twitch moves in pursuit. A good shuttle can project a player’s ability to shake defenders, or keep up with the competition.

3 cone drill

What is it?

Three cones are placed five yards apart in the shape of an inverted “L.” Players race from the first cone in a straight line, touch and come back, then repeats, this time running the full L pattern before coming back to the start.

What does it mean?

This is primarily a drill to watch for pass rushers. Because the drill appears like a wide receiver’s route it’s often confused as a receiver drill, but more often it’s about seeing a player’s ability to divert off a straight line path and still find a way to a target — similar to a pass rusher navigating offensive linemen.

It’s another agility drill, but of the big three it’s typically the least highly valued.

Bench press

What is it?

Players are given a static, standardized weight of 225 pounds and see how many reps they can complete.

What does it mean?

This is not a strength drill, but rather about stamina. Obviously it’s most important for linemen, but the general idea here is pretty simple: More reps indicate a greater ability to repeatedly lift weight without gassing out. The 225 pound weight itself is not a lot for most linemen, so it’s purely a test of how long they can go.

Vertical jump

What is it?

Players start flat-footed and jump vertically in the air, reaching upwards to slap a ladder of measuring sticks. Then the difference between a player’s standing reach, and their recorded score is used to calculate their vertical leap.

What does it mean?

This one isn’t very difficult to decode — it’s all about vertical explosiveness. A great vertical can help erase height fears in receivers, or assert dominance for those with already good height. Similarly, for defensive backs it can help determine how DBs can contest for balls with tight ends or receivers, and give a good idea of who can get to the ball quickest.

Broad jump

What is it?

At the NFL Combine this is a standing broad jump, where players will leap off two feet and see how far they can travel horizontally before landing again.

What does it mean?

This is a great test for explosiveness and power out of a crouching base, so as you might expect it’s big for linemen. Seeing a good broad jump out of other positions is nice, but not nearly as highly coveted as seeing a 300 pound offensive linemen showing they can get out of their stance and explode up into someone’s pads to disrupt.