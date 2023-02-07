Trevor Lawrence agrees sometimes QBs get too much blame AND too much credit

When it comes to playing quarterback in the NFL things can often be unfair.

To be fair (ironically) I am talking about in both positive and negative ways. When you are the quarterback of an NFL team the glory belongs to you in huge wins. The other side of the coin is that the blame is yours in losses.

Look at this postseason as an example. The Wild Card Round saw the Jacksonville Jaguars climb back after falling down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The entire Jaguars team deserves credit for managing to make that happen, not to mention that the Chargers deserve criticism as a team for falling apart, but the stories that are told generally only have to do with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

To be perfectly clear I am a huge fan of Trevor’s which is why I really enjoyed sitting down with him on Tuesday afternoon to talk about his work with Head & Shoulders and P&G Battle of the Paddles. I asked him about credit/blame that belongs to quarterbacks, when he knew that the Jaguars would come back from a 17-point deficit against the Dallas Cowboys, and much more.

You can watch our entire interview right here:

As the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice and Tide are hosting P&G Battle of the Paddles, an exclusive table tennis tournament featuring eight elite NFL players going head-to-head until a single champion is crowned.

Fans can tune in and watch P&G Battle of the Paddles streaming live on Twitch.TV/TwitchSports and Amazon.com/deals beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The P&G Battle of the Paddles livestream will feature opportunities for viewers to be a part of the action and take advantage of exclusive deals on Amazon for P&G products found in locker rooms across the league.

Lawrence noted that the nature of football often lends itself to quarterbacks serving as the face for stuff like that. He was a ton of fun in every way and was even cool with the fact that I somehow (shout out to me) had my camera off for about the first eight minutes of this interview.

Trevor Lawrence rocks. That is all.