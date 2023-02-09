Trevon Diggs attributes a lot of how he handles himself to what he learned in college

In case you did not know, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason. He is expected to command top-of-the-market money if the Cowboys ultimately do give him a new deal.

As you can imagine there is a lot of interest in this story so when I found out that I was going to get to interview Trevon on Thursday thanks to Panini I was pumped! I’ve read enough detective books and watched enough mystery shows to know how to interrogate a suspect so I figured I would surely be able to get some sort of information here. Bring it.

It turns out Trevon Diggs wanted none of that. I may as well have been throwing passes at receivers he was guarding because he was locking things down. He didn’t touch anything to do with any sort of contract talk, although he did mention that he is quite fond of the idea of his brother Stefon Diggs joining him in Dallas. You can watch our whole conversation here.

Things reached a point where I was so impressed with how Trevon was dodging, ducking, dipping, diving, and dodging (yes, again) my questions about the contract that I asked him how he became so good at that. In the least surprising thing of all time he attributed it to his experience at Alabama and Nick Saban.

We live in a world where it is hard to keep your opinions to yourself. I mean, look at me. Here I am on a blog. Writing. Talking about Dodgeball. Telling you that I just finished Seinfeld for the first time ever this week and that the finale was indeed underwhelming. Somehow though Trevon Diggs can keep super important matters all to himself. I’m so jealous!

