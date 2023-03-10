Grading Bears-Panthers trade for No. 1 overall pick, with D.J. Moore and draft picks to Chicago

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is now attached to a new team.

In a late Friday news announcement, the Chicago Bears traded the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. In exchange, the Bears received the ninth overall pick this year, the 61st overall pick this year, a 2024 first round pick and a 2025 second round pick. In addition, the Bears acquired WR DJ Moore in the trade. You can bet on the No. 1 overall pick at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s the full trade, from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Panthers get: No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Bears get: No. 9 pick, No. 61 pick, Panthers first rounder in 2024, Panthers second rounder in 2025, wide receiver D.J. Moore

The Panthers are about to jump on a new franchise QB with the No. 1 pick, but which one will they choose? Meanwhile, the Bears stay in the top-10, get extra picks for the future, and add a dynamic weapon for Justin Fields by acquiring Moore.

Carolina grade: B

For Carolina, this means they are locked into getting their choice at the QB position. Before, Carolina was on the outskirts at ninth overall, potentially missing out on all of the top QBs again. Now, head coach Frank Reich gets to choose his QB to develop at the top of the draft. Losing DJ Moore is a large blow to the franchise, but Moore was more than likely a asset they had to give up in the trade. Now, Carolina can truly rebuild and start with a QB from this draft class.

Who will the pick be? There are four names in contention: Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis. Any of them could go No. 1 overall to Carolina without it being a huge shock. Read our story on why Richardson was the big winner of the draft combine. Our Mark Schofield also wrote a story looking back on Young’s proudest game at Alabama.

For now, Carolina could go in any direction at QB. This trade gives them their first choice.

Chicago grade: A

For Chicago, they got exactly what they needed. They traded back, were able to get a top flight wide receiver in a free agent class and draft class that was weak at the position, and now have more shots to pick more players to stock that roster. Bears GM Ryan Poles knew exactly what he wanted when the Bears got the first overall pick, and he made sure he got it. Now, using those picks is going to be the next big hurdle.

The Bears went from having one of the worst receiver groups in football at the start of last season to a exciting room full of talented young veterans ahead of next year. Chicago already had drafted and developed Darnell Mooney into a downfield threat, and acquired Chase Claypool from the Steelers for a second round pick at the trade deadline. Moore will immediately become the No. 1 option for Fields, and should put Claypool and Mooney in a position to succeed.

The Bears can now use their cap space to rebuild the offensive and defensive lines. This trade sets Chicago up well in both the present and the future.