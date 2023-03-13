2023 NFL free agency: Everything you need to know

From the top players at each position, to the ideal landing spots for the NFL’s biggest names, we’ve got you covered.

NFL free agency officially kicks off on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, which coincides with the start of the 2023 league year. But rumors and news will start flying on the previous Monday, when the NFL’s “legal tampering” period begins.

There’s so much to know about NFL free agency. What exactly is legal tampering, and how does it work? What’s the difference between a franchise tag and a non-exclusive franchise tag, which the Ravens applied to quarterback Lamar Jackson? When can Jackson actually start negotiating with other teams? Which players are on your favorite team’s radar, and where will the biggest names in free agency land? Well, no worries, because SB Nation has you covered.

Whether you want to learn the ins and outs of the various types of franchise tags and how they work, or want to keep track of the top free agents at each position and where they'll land, we'll collect all of SB Nation's free agency coverage here, so check back often for updates.