Grading Darren Waller trade from Raiders to Giants for draft pick

In some shocking news, the Las Vegas Raiders are trading TE Darren Waller to the New York Giants for a 2023 third round pick.

Blockbuster: The #Giants are finalizing a trade to acquire star TE Darren Waller from the #Raiders, per sources. pic.twitter.com/bNNGJvIKfI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

Waller signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Raiders last offseason and could possibly want more money. The Giants needed receiving targets, and went out and got one of the better ones at the tight end spot in the league.

Raiders grade: C-

I’m not sure exactly what the Raiders are doing. Last year, their offense really took off when they got under center, using 21 and 11 personnel to move the ball effectively. After signing WR Jakobi Meyers from the Patriots, it felt like the Raiders were going in a different direction offensively. However, after trading Waller, the Raiders only rostered tight ends are Jesper Horsted and Cole Fotheringham. Foster Moreau is a free agent and might not come back to the Raiders. Head coach Josh McDaniels might want to address that spot in the draft with this deep TE class, but there’s no guaranteeing you get a guy like Waller.

It’s just a weird trade to make at this time.

Giants grade: B+

With the Giants signing Daniel Jones to a long term deal, this move is made with him in mind. The Giants didn’t have very many viable receiving targets on their offense last year. New York didn’t have a single receiver inside of Football Outsiders’ top 25 DYAR (Defensive Yards Above Replacement) metric. Waller has his issues with injury, but when he’s healthy he’s one of the best tight ends in the sport. In the passing game, Waller will give Jones a bonafide top receiving target and someone who head coach Brian Daboll can build the passing game around.

You worry a little bit about the injuries, but otherwise this is a great trade for the Giants, who only had to give up a third round pick to get him.