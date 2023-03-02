The Ravens’ drama now has Rashod Bateman taking shots at the front office

If there were one word to describe the overall vibes in the Baltimore Ravens’ franchise right now, it would probably be “uneasy”. QB Lamar Jackson is still waiting to receive his extension, with reports of his asking price and the Ravens’ asking price being hundreds of millions of dollars off. Trade reports continue to swirl about the Ravens’ signal caller, despite the Ravens firing former offensive coordinator Greg Roman and hiring Georgia’s Todd Monken.

Now, to add on to that, Ravens WR Rashod Bateman is taking shots at Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta about the status of the wide receiver room. Due to injuries and poor drafting at the position, Baltimore was left with Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins taking targets in the playoffs, and the offense wasn’t designed to aid any receivers in being successful. When asked about the issues with drafting talent at the position at the Combine, here’s what DeCosta said:

Eric DeCosta on problems drafting WRs: "If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers. ... We're gonna keep swinging.



"There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We've never really hit on that… https://t.co/rjDzD0ak6u — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) March 1, 2023

Bateman might’ve had an issue with what DeCosta said. Just a tiny issue, though, nothing to be too concerned about.

Rashod Bateman calls out his GM pic.twitter.com/cpFk57zken — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 2, 2023

For what it’s worth, the Ravens’ strength coaches got an F- in the latest NFLPA player survey, dead last in the NFL. If you want a reason for why the Ravens receivers are always injured, look at that.

Here are the Ravens grades according to the NFLPA. This survey was orchestrated by the players #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/vb7qd6q2Zg — Cordell Woodland (@CordellWoodland) March 1, 2023

Bateman has since deleted the tweet, but while it was up, it didn’t stop former Ravens wideout Hollywood Brown from chiming in.

Former #Ravens WR Hollywood Brown is voicing support for Rashod Bateman.



Brown was traded by Baltimore to the #Cardinals last season for a 1st round pick. pic.twitter.com/7prvy1xCrm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2023

Things aren’t looking great in Baltimore right now, and it could get worse depending on the status of Lamar Jackson.