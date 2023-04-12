Did Twitter bully Trey Lance into wearing a beanie in Texas? A hairline investigation

It’s been a weird 12 months for 49ers QB Trey Lance. Once seen as the future in San Francisco, the player who would take over for Jimmy Garoppolo and bring sustained success to the Bay Area — this was quickly pushed aside with the emergence of Brock Purdy paired with Lance’s own struggles. Now he’s solidly in the realm of trade chatter.

When it comes to moments like this you need to refocus, reassess, and try to get everything back on track. Lance picked one hell of a workout buddy to get him back where he needs to be.

Lance is spending time with Patrick Mahomes, and UCLA quarterback Dante Moore. On the surface it should be the kind of thing containing nothing but positives. Trey Lance is spending his Spring trying to better himself — but instead the focus was all on one thing.

A lot of the talk was really, really unfair after this was posted. After all, he’s a 22-year-old just trying to get in a workout. Instead every ounce on focus was on his hairline.

I'm sorry Trey Lance, but this is an intervention. https://t.co/gSyZ35fEOV pic.twitter.com/lOi3rc3hsm — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) April 10, 2023

Trey Lance’s hairline is COOKED pic.twitter.com/dy8yfSEWiS — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) April 11, 2023

Why Trey Lance got the Kane hair from when he unmasked pic.twitter.com/MeqZ9ipfJw — Tyler Edwards (@prince_petty_) April 12, 2023

I don’t quite understand this specific pain, but I get it. I’m fast approaching the “skunk stripe” phase of life, where my hair is receding back into a weird mohawk shape — and I’m deeply worried I don’t have the head shape to pull off shaving it all off. This didn’t happen to me at 22 though, so this is especially brutal.

The next day Lance was back at work, this time in Texas — and he had a curious new addition.

Trey Lance is at TCU getting in more offseason work



: Prestonsmithphotography | 2livecraig pic.twitter.com/RhhJdyaDgS — Coach Yac (@Coach_Yac) April 11, 2023

Why yes, that is a beanie. In case you’re wondering the weather in Fort Worth this week is in the low-to-mid 80s, with over 70 percent humidity. Wearing a beanie literally makes zero sense in this climate — unless he needed a way to hide the hairline to avoid more jokes. Nobody else in the video is wearing any kind of headwear, which largely eliminates any possibility that the air was on too high and blowing cold inside the practice facility.

However, a counterpoint is that Lance routinely wears something on his head during workouts. Perhaps this is just a preference, or long-term worries about his hairline?

New Trey Lance throwing video from earlier in week just dropped #49ers || #FTTB

: PrestonSmithPhotography pic.twitter.com/10CwwQWCmU — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) April 8, 2023

Personally, I think Lance should just rock it. Don’t try to hide the hairline. Don’t shave your head. If Anthony Davis can make a unibrow cool, you can make a receding hairline your own. Be a champion for every kid who isn’t blessed with good hair genes. Heck, even sign a marketing deal with your college state “My hair is visiting North Dakota!”

I’m not saying it’ll work — but it’s worth a shot.