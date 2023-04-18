The NFL’s 20 highest paid players, and the future of top contracts for young QBs

We’re in the middle of a massive salary boom in the NFL. Soaring revenue has led to a major increase in the salary cap over the last decade, with the 2013 figure soaring from $123.6M to $224.8 million in a decade. This isn’t slowing down either. The cap will keep growing, and we’ve never seen deals hit the height they are right now with the NFL’s money faucet wide open.

Quarterbacks, naturally, are seeing the biggest benefits first. These contracts are the litmus test for other positional groups, meaning it’s a question of “when” not “if” everyone else sees a huge boost in spending as well.

Jalen Hurts became the latest benefactor, signing a 5-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles which makes him the highest paid player in the history of professional football.

What is the future of NFL contracts

by JP Acosta

With Jalen Hurts becoming the highest paid player in NFL history, it’s worth looking at the future of NFL contracts, especially at the QB position. Hurts is the first domino to fall in the arms race to secure the future of the QB position, and the price tag could continue to skyrocket.

Let’s start with QB Lamar Jackson. In his ongoing contract talks, he’s seeking either a fully guaranteed contract or guarantees that put him near the top of the league. With Hurts getting $179.5 guaranteed, this could push Jackson to ask for similar, or even more on his next contract.

Even more important, the contracts coming up for QBs Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence could break the bank. Burrow and Herbert are both coming off stellar seasons, and are both eligible for extensions in this offseason. Spotrac has Burrow’s market value at a six-year, $288 million dollar deal with a $46 million AAV. Herbert is around the same ballpark in AAV, but at $279 million total. However, both teams have issues when it comes to future contracts. Cincinnati also will need to pay WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the future, as well as keep their defense intact. For Los Angeles, the contracts of guys like JC Jackson, Joey Bosa, and Khalil Mack could possibly get in the way of paying Herbert the amount that’s required to keep him around.

Lawrence still has time before talks of an extension can begin, but he might end up being paid in part ownership of AEW or Fulham if he keeps up this high level of play. This is even before we think about a potential extension for Dak Prescott and other QBs in that area. Every new QB deal is going to reset the market, and the young QBs are going to make an exorbitant amount of money.

Who are the 20 highest paid players in the NFL right now?

Contracts in the NFL are sticky, weird constructs that are often hard to nail down. Because they’re not fully guaranteed like the NBA, MLB or NHL it means that the printed figure and the actual money players see can be very different.

We’re going to be sorting this group by AAV (Average Annual Value), which essentially says how much player is slated to make each year on average. There is a very strong argument to be made that says the real “highest paid player” should be based purely off guaranteed money — but this still lags behind total contract figurRyanes as a whole.

No. 1: Jalen Hurt, QB — Philadelphia Eagles ($51M AAV)

5 years, $255M with $179.3M guaranteed

No. 2: Aaron Rodgers, QB — Green Bay Packers ($50.2M AAV)

3 years, $150.8M with $101.4M guaranteed

No. 3: Russell Wilson, QB — Denver Broncos ($49M AAV)

5 years, $245M with $124M guaranteed

No. 4: Kyler Murray, QB — Arizona Cardinals ($46.1M AAV)

5 years, $230.5M with $103.3M guaranteed

No. 5: Deshaun Watson, QB — Cleveland Browns ($46M AAV)

5 years, $230M with all $230M guaranteed

No. 6: Patrick Mahomes, QB — Kansas City Chiefs ($45M AAV)

10 years, $450M with $63M guaranteed

No. 7: Josh Allen, QB — Buffalo Bills ($43M AAV)

6 years, $258M with $100M guaranteed

No. 8: Dak Prescott, QB — Dallas Cowboys ($40M AAV)

4 years, $160M with $95M guaranteed

No. 9: Daniel Jones, QB — New York Giants ($40M AAV)

4 years, $160M with $81M guaranteed

No. 10: Matthew Stafford, QB — Los Angeles Rams ($40M AAV)

4 years, $160M with $63M guaranteed

No. 11: Derek Carr, QB — New Orleans Saints ($37.5M AAV)

4 years. $150M with $60M guaranteed

No. 12: Kirk Cousins, QB — Minnesota Vikings ($35M AAV)

1 year, $35M restructure with all $35M guaranteed

No. 13: Jared Goff, QB — Detroit Lions ($33.5M AAV)

4 years, $134M with $74M guaranteed

No. 14: Lamar Jackson, QB — Baltimore Ravens ($32.1M AAV)

Placed on non-exclusive franchise tag for 1 year, $32.1M

No. 15: Aaron Donald, DT — Los Angeles Rams ($31.7 AAV)

3 years, $95M with $46.5M guaranteed

No. 16: Tyreek Hill, WR — Miami Dolphins ($30M AAV)

4 years, $120M with $52.5M guaranteed

No. 17: Ryan Tannehill, QB — Tennessee Titans ($29.5M AAV)

4 years, $118M with $62M guaranteed

No. 18: T.J. Watt, EDGE — Pittsburgh Steelers ($28M AAV)

4 years, $112M with $80M guaranteed

No. 19: Davante Adams, WR — Las Vegas Raiders ($28M AAV)

5 years, $140M with $42.7M guaranteed

No. 20: DeAndre Hopkins, WR — Arizona Cardinals ($27.25 AAV)

2 years, $54.5M with $42.7M guaranteed