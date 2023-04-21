The Arizona Cardinals overpromised and underdelivered with their new uniforms

At long last, a national nightmare came to an end yesterday: the Arizona Cardinals revealed new uniforms that would replace the old panel uniforms they wore from 2005 to the current day.

However, once the jerseys were released, the results were...underwhelming, to say the least.

Nike’s infatuation with minimalism on jerseys and giant slanted font on the front of the jerseys will be the end of me.

Overall, these just look bland. The white road jerseys are very cool, the black ones are alright but it’s hard to mess up all black. The red home jerseys? Throw the entire thing away.

Twitter, of course, had a lot to say about the new Cardinals unis.

D3 Utah Utes https://t.co/phjP6pFl35 — Justis Mosqueda (#13for12) (@JuMosq) April 21, 2023

The NFL has to stop putting the team name on the front of the new uniforms. It was bad for Cleveland. It was bad for Atlanta. It was bad for the Jets. Its bad for Arizona. https://t.co/o3RC9Jn1RH — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) April 21, 2023

oh wow they really have nothing going for them over there https://t.co/kve5FJXQ1C — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) April 21, 2023

Giving us some Utah vibes here Arizona Cardinals. https://t.co/qn5XgTAuYm pic.twitter.com/1GnC1Lnudt — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) April 21, 2023

These uniforms just feel really bland, which is a massive disappointment. Arizona has such a cool state flag, and other teams within the state have cool jerseys with interesting ideas attached to them, yet the Cardinals just threw a blank jersey on Photoshop, added Arizona and called it a day.

The home jersey looks really bad. The name looks like it’s too far down on the jersey, and without any piping or striping the jersey just honestly looks like a high school football jersey, not one of a billion dollar professional football team. The black jerseys feel like an offshoot of the Ohio State black jerseys, but the striping on the shoulder pads looks pretty cool.

If they want to rectify this at all without changing too much of the entire thing, I think the first thing to do is switch the pants on the road jerseys and the pants on the home jerseys. Too much red without anything notable happening make the home jerseys look uninspired, and adding in the white pants will at least provide a contrast. In addition, maybe incorporate the state flag a little more.

Overall, the whole uni set was incredibly overhyped for such a middling product.