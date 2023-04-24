What the Texans’ cryptic tweet could mean for the 2023 NFL Draft

In a real “blink twice if you’re in trouble” kind of move, the Houston Texans dropped the biggest meme of draft week on Monday morning.

At a time where every team in the NFL is trying to hype up fans ahead of the draft, the Texans are, well, doing the exact opposite. Naturally when you drop something like this three days before you’re picking No. 2 overall it’s going to make people think something has gone horribly awry, and that’s just what’s happened.

It was widely believed throughout the process that the Texans were targeting Alabama QB Bryce Young with the No. 2 overall pick, but that plan has fallen apart with Carolina jumping to No. 1 and now poised to take him. Rumors have started to get louder than the Texans don’t like C.J. Stroud nearly as much as people expected, which could lead to Houston skipping a quarterback and waiting until later in the first round, when they pick at No. 12. Meanwhile the Texans would presumably take a pass rusher at No. 2, either Tyree Wilson or Will Anderson.

Not getting a top QB is the worst possible scenario for the Texans, but it’s the position they find themselves in. Thankfully the Jaguars were waiting to troll their AFC South rivals and relishing every second of it.

Don’t get me wrong, this is absolutely hilarious — but the Jaguars might be the last team who should mock anyone’s graphic on Twitter. Let us never forget this gem.

Maybe NFL teams should just leave the motivation up to coaches or self-help gurus.