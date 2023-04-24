 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Jerry Jones joked around and used his sinewy old man arms to throw Mike McCarthy under the bus

Yeeesh Jerry.

By James Dator
There’s never a dull moment in Jerry World, and the Cowboys owner didn’t disappoint in his pre-draft press conference on Monday. Naturally it was full of questions about what Dallas is looking for in the draft, whether they might trade picks, and their philosophy as a whole — but Jones closed things out with a real moment.

Okay, let’s step back for a sec and acknowledge that Jones was joking around. It wasn’t designed to be a serious call out of Mike McCarthy, but you wouldn’t know that from looking at the exact moment his heart was ripped in two.

I mean... the joking might be kind of accurate though? Just objectively. If you look at what the Cowboys have done in the draft over recent years they’ve managed to find ludicrous talent and numerous home runs, but it hasn’t translated into playoff wins.

So, joking aside — true. Coaching is the problem, it seems.

