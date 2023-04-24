There’s never a dull moment in Jerry World, and the Cowboys owner didn’t disappoint in his pre-draft press conference on Monday. Naturally it was full of questions about what Dallas is looking for in the draft, whether they might trade picks, and their philosophy as a whole — but Jones closed things out with a real moment.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ends the pre-draft news conference with a Gevonta Davis like punch Mike McCarthy liver: "Drafting is not our problem, coaching is." pic.twitter.com/FvoJeAh90P — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 24, 2023

Okay, let’s step back for a sec and acknowledge that Jones was joking around. It wasn’t designed to be a serious call out of Mike McCarthy, but you wouldn’t know that from looking at the exact moment his heart was ripped in two.

I mean... the joking might be kind of accurate though? Just objectively. If you look at what the Cowboys have done in the draft over recent years they’ve managed to find ludicrous talent and numerous home runs, but it hasn’t translated into playoff wins.

So, joking aside — true. Coaching is the problem, it seems.