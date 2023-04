The NFL Draft’s 200 best prospects in 2023, ranked in final big board

The 2023 NFL Draft is mere hours away, and now, we finally have the culmination of our season-long coverage with my 2023 NFL Draft board.

I ranked 200 prospects from every college imaginable, from Alabama to Stone Cold Stephen F. Austin (gimme a hell yeah), from Florida State to Sacramento State. The 200 prospects ranked cover almost every position. It’s my first time publishing a big board this large.

This draft class is an interesting one to study, both on a macro and micro level scale. On a large scale, this might be the first draft class that is truly reflective of the changing times in the sport. On the edges, we have more pass rushers who are solidly built, designed for crushing pockets and playing on the inside rather than true bend-around-the-corner edge rushers. At receiver, the spacing at the college level has allowed smaller receivers to operate more often, and with a majority of the draft’s top receivers operating out of the slot. Then, we get to the QBs, where we have athletic outliers on both sides of the scale.

However, I do think this draft might not have the surefire, slam dunk All-Pro caliber player that we’re used to seeing. I mean, it’s hard to get a Justin Jefferson or Micah Parsons each year. I do think that this class has a lot of depth, though. The big board was tough to put together after the top 25-30 prospects, with a lot of guys potentially panning out as solid role players at the next level.

So without further ado, here is the top 200 big board for the 2023 NFL Draft: